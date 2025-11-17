Buffs Beat

Kickoff Time, Television Update For Colorado Buffaloes' Final Game At Kansas State

Kickoff time and television for the Colorado Buffaloes' regular season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 29, will be announced six days prior to the contest in Manhattan, the Big 12 Conference revealed Monday.

Jack Carlough

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
As announced Monday, the Colorado Buffaloes' regular season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 29, is being kept to a six-day selection, meaning kickoff time and television information won't be made known until Nov. 23.

Heading into Week 13, Colorado is 3-7 overall (1-6 Big 12 Conference) in coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. Kansas State has also performed below expectations at 5-5 (4-3 Big 12), although not nearly to the same extent as Colorado.

Still, "Coach Prime" hasn't seen his Buffs lose hope amid what has been a challenging season in Boulder.

"These guys haven't quit," Sanders said after CU's loss to West Virginia. "Contrary to what people may write, what they may say, these guys are still fighting. They still want it. They're still coming over to the sidelines, saying things to me; you could tell they're upset. They're holding themselves and each other accountable. The coaches are holding them accountable, and I'm holding the coaches accountable, and I got a few people holding me accountable."

Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

*All times Mountain

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (L, 24-21)

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (L, 35-21)

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (W, 24-17)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (L, 53-7)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (L, 52-17)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (L, 29-22)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (Six-Day Selection)

Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 14 Kickoff Times, TV Picks

Nov 15, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars defensive back Evan Johnson (0) sacks Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Previously Announced (MT):

  • Utah Utes at Kansas Jayhawks (Friday, 11/28 at 10 a.m., ESPN )
  • Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils (Friday, 11/28 at 7 p.m., Fox)

Big 12 Football Games On Saturday, Nov. 29 (MT)

  • Colorado Buffaloes at Kansas State Wildcats (Six-Day)
  • Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers (Six-Day)
  • UCF Knights at BYU Cougars (Six-Day)
  • Cincinnati Bearcats at TCU Horned Frogs (Six-Day)
  • Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears (Six-Day)
  • Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10 a.m., ESPNU)

