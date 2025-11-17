Kickoff Time, Television Update For Colorado Buffaloes' Final Game At Kansas State
As announced Monday, the Colorado Buffaloes' regular season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 29, is being kept to a six-day selection, meaning kickoff time and television information won't be made known until Nov. 23.
Heading into Week 13, Colorado is 3-7 overall (1-6 Big 12 Conference) in coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. Kansas State has also performed below expectations at 5-5 (4-3 Big 12), although not nearly to the same extent as Colorado.
Still, "Coach Prime" hasn't seen his Buffs lose hope amid what has been a challenging season in Boulder.
"These guys haven't quit," Sanders said after CU's loss to West Virginia. "Contrary to what people may write, what they may say, these guys are still fighting. They still want it. They're still coming over to the sidelines, saying things to me; you could tell they're upset. They're holding themselves and each other accountable. The coaches are holding them accountable, and I'm holding the coaches accountable, and I got a few people holding me accountable."
Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
*All times Mountain
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (L, 24-21)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (L, 35-21)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (W, 24-17)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (L, 53-7)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (L, 52-17)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (L, 29-22)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6 p.m. on ESPN2)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (Six-Day Selection)
Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 14 Kickoff Times, TV Picks
Previously Announced (MT):
- Utah Utes at Kansas Jayhawks (Friday, 11/28 at 10 a.m., ESPN )
- Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils (Friday, 11/28 at 7 p.m., Fox)
Big 12 Football Games On Saturday, Nov. 29 (MT)
- Colorado Buffaloes at Kansas State Wildcats (Six-Day)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers (Six-Day)
- UCF Knights at BYU Cougars (Six-Day)
- Cincinnati Bearcats at TCU Horned Frogs (Six-Day)
- Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears (Six-Day)
- Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10 a.m., ESPNU)