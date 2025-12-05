All-Big 12 Recognition Reaffirms Why Deion Sanders Should Build Around This Freshman

Of the six Colorado Buffaloes standouts who received All-Big 12 Conference postseason recognition on Thursday, defensive end London Merritt stands out as arguably the most notable honoree.

Merritt, the only true freshman among the six, was named an honorable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, which ultimately went to Oklahoma State defensive lineman Wendell Gregory. While an honorable mention nod isn't much to write home about, the selection reaffirms why coach Deion Sanders should build around the freshman when he evaluates Colorado's defense this offseason.

A former four-star prospect out of Florida's IMG Academy, Merritt closed his first college season with 23 total tackles, including seven for a loss, and one sack.

London Merritt Discusses Early College Growth

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Midway through the season, Merritt spoke on his early college growth and the lessons he has learned from Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow.

“I’m coming along,” Merritt said. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff to improve on and things like that, but just doing my job, doing what I have to do, working hard in practice. Listening to my coach, coach Helow. It just comes in practice and working hard every day.”

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was also left impressed by the mindset Merritt displayed as a true freshman. Instead of playing things safe as a rookie, Merritt thrived in challenging opposing offensive linemen.

"As a young pass rusher, most everybody's upfield, and it's up and under, and it's kind of running away from the tackle; London wants to take the fight to you, which is rare for an 18-year-old, and your No. 1 pass rush move is obviously speed and power," Livingston said.

Defensive Freshmen To Build Around

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merritt wasn't the only freshman defensive lineman who turned heads in Boulder this season. Fellow true freshman Alexander McPherson and redshirt freshman Brandon Davis-Swain also made a big impact up, combining for 30 total tackles, including three for a loss, and two sacks.

"As they continue to grow and see some things, they're just going to continue to thrive," Livingston said of Merritt and McPherson. "You can build around those guys, and they're the right kind of people. I don't know if they've been up here (talking to media), but you look in their eyes, and there's something behind their eyeballs. The game means a lot to them, and we're lucky to have them."

MORE: How Colorado Buffaloes Can Still Boost Troubling Recruiting Class

MORE: What Kevin Stefanski's Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders' Future

MORE: Marshall Faulk Opens Up On Deion Sanders in Intro Southern Press Conference

Other All-Big 12 Buffs

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Five other Buffs received some type of All-Big 12 recognition:

Wide Receiver Omarion Miller (Second-Team Offense)

Left Tackle Jordan Seaton (Second-Team Offense)

Safety Tawfiq Byard (Honorable Mention)

Defensive Back Preston Hodge (Honorable Mention)

Punter Damon Greaves (Honorable Mention)

Barring transfer, Miller, Seaton, Greaves and Byard are all set to return to Colorado next season. Hodge, who recorded 23 passes defended in two seasons with the Buffs, has exhausted his college eligibility.