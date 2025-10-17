Why Colorado Buffaloes Must Unlock 'Superpower' To Win Games
The statistics tell a fairly clear story that when the Colorado Buffaloes force turnovers, wins typically follow.
In their three wins, the Buffs recorded three interceptions and a fumble recovery. In the four losses, linebacker Martavius French's two fumble recoveries against Georgia Tech mark the only turnovers Colorado has forced.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is well aware that turnovers are critical to Colorado's success, and he recently spoke on the need to create more moving forward.
"Our superpower is we got to turn the ball over," Livingston said Tuesday. "This is college football in 2025. There's going to be some explosive plays. Does it piss me off? Yeah. Is my hair a lot greyer now than it was when we first started the season? Yeah, it is. But if you can take the ball away, you can win consistently."
Safety Tawfiq Byard and cornerbacks RJ Johnson and DJ McKinney each have one interception on the season through seven games. Last year, the Buffs averaged over one pick and one forced fumble per game.
How Colorado Can Force More Turnovers
There's an element of luck to it, but Livingston believes Colorado's defense can do more to create additional turnovers
"I got to do a better job preaching it, whether it's second man in working on strips or interceptions. Vision and break stuff," Livingston said. "If you have a chance... it's your ball. You got to have that mindset. I'm excited to see where they're at."
While the Buffs' defense has struggled in certain areas, Livingston likes the growth he has seen from his unit. Colorado held the Iowa State Cyclones to 17 points last weekend while keeping quarterback Rocco Becht in check.
"Going into last week, lesser teams would have folded," Livingston said. "Let's just say the quiet part out loud. They were in it. We had a great week of practice. Obviously, it starts with Coach Prime, the attitude, the effort and all that stuff are things that he preaches every day. I'm excited to see what these next couple of weeks hold."
"We're Close"
Colorado's defense has also recorded fewer sacks than expected with only eight through seven games. After leading the Big 12 Conference in sacks last year with 39, the Buffs must begin finishing plays, particularly in key moments.
"We're close, and those things come in bunches," Livingstom said. "If you look at the Delaware game, I think we hit the guy seven times. When you have a reputation of playing the defense that we play in terms of blitzing and playing man coverage, the ball usually comes out quick. The other side of it is we've got to finish. I think we've probably left six, seven sacks out there."
Following a Week 8 bye, Colorado will look to quiet the Utah Utes' potent offense on Saturday, Oct. 25.