Alvin Kamara At Colorado Buffaloes Practice, Shedeur Sanders To New Orleans Saints?

The Colorado Buffaloes had a visitor at spring practice earlier this week. Current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was in Boulder with Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes coaching staff during practice.
Alvin Kamara was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Kamara played his college ball at Alabama, Hutchinson Community College, and Tennessee. Right away, Kamara was considered to be one of the best running backs in the league.
Kamara won 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Since then, he has also made Second-team All-Pro two times (2017, 2020) and has made five Pro Bowls (2017-2021). He has played all eight years of his professional career with the Saints.
Kamara is coming off a 2024-2025 season where he had his most total yards in a season since 2020, despite missing a handful of games. He had 1,493 total yards and eight total touchdowns.
Shedeur Sanders to New Orleans Saints?
Was a reason for Kamara being present at Colorado practice due to the possibility of Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the Saints? New Orleans currently has the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most likely, no. Kamara isn’t going to be sitting in the draft room when the Saints are picking and there are still eight teams ahead of them.
Additionally, Kamara’s personal strength coach Andreu Swasey was hired as the Colorado strength and conditioning coach, so this could be another reason for why Kamara stopped by.
It is still very much a possibility Sanders ends up landing with the Saints. As of now, the starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season for the Saints is Derek Carr. Carr is 34 years old and health was a major issue for him last season. Carr only played in 10 games for New Orleans in 2024.
The Saints have not been able to find a consistent starting quarterback since Drew Brees retired back in 2020. Carr is not the long term solution, and they will need to address that this offseason.
New Orleans hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their coach this offseason. Moore is fresh off a Super Bowl 59 with the Eagles, beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore, who prior to being an offensive coordinator was quarterbacks coach and former NFL quarterback, could be eyeing Sanders to be the quarterback of the future in New Orleans.
According to most mock drafts, Sanders is the second quarterback on the board. No. 1 is Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Sanders may be No. 2, but where he will be taken is completely up in the air. There are quarterback questions for a handful of teams in the top ten picks.