Analytics Predict Winner Of Colorado Buffaloes' Season Opener Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
On Friday evening, Deion Sanders will look to win his third straight season opener as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
With respect to the 2023 TCU Horned Frogs and last year's North Dakota State Bison, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets might be Sanders' toughest test yet in a season opener. Georgia Tech won seven games last year, including an upset of then-No. 4 Miami, and returns many of its top players on both sides of the ball.
Despite Colorado being a slight underdog in the betting world, certain analytics tell a different projected story.
Colorado's Projected Win Probability Against Georgia Tech
Games aren't played on the computer, but ESPN's Matchup Predictor currently gives Colorado a 52.7 percent win probability over the Yellow Jackets. The love for Colorado likely stems from having home-field advantage, a clear edge at wide receiver and ample talent in the pass-rush department.
Even more, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key shared some concerning words about his team following a scrimmage last weekend.
"Way too many penalties, way too many turnovers, way too many blown assignments, way too many guys that either didn't play or tapped out for aches and pains and things you have to play through," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI. "We're not even close from the standpoint of mental toughness, the grit and the fortitude that you have to have to play the game. We got a lot of young kids on the field, new kids, but that is zero excuse."
Where Colorado Can Thrive Against Georgia Tech
Colorado's wide receivers should be able to find some success against Georgia Tech's secondary, which includes top cornerback Ahmari Harvey and strong safety Clayton Powell-Lee. Expect CU wide receivers Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown and Dre'lon Miller to all come up with a big play at some point on Friday.
While Georgia Tech prides itself on strong offensive line play, Colorado's defensive ends have impressed in fall camp and are more than capable of pressuring dual-threat quarterback Haynes King. Discipline on the edge will be key for Quency Wiggins, Arden Walker, Sam Okunlola and Colorado's other defensive ends to keep King trapped behind the line of scrimmage.
MORE: Deion Sanders Flaunts Partnership That’s Anything But Embarrassing
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Starting Offense Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: Deion Sanders' Tough Decision To Make At Cornerback, With Travis Hunter Void
MORE: What Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Emmitt Smith Said About Deion Sanders In Netflix Doc
Georgia Tech's Key Advantages
At least on paper, Colorado will be challenged to slow Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes and linebackers Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey. Haynes has rushed for over 2,000 yards the past two seasons combined, and Efford was recently named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.
"I could truthfully say it's probably the best running back room we've had at Georgia Tech in a good little long time," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets on Friday is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.