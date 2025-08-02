Quency Wiggins Reveals Why He Transferred To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
Buy stock now on Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggns.
Ahead of his second season in Boulder, the redshirt junior is quickly coming into his own and appears primed for a breakout year. Coach Deion Sanders, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and others have all shared high praise for Wiggins this offseason, setting up what could be a special fall for the former LSU Tigers transfer.
In a recent "What's Your Story?" interview posted by Colorado football's social media channels, Wiggins opened up on his unique introduction to football and his journey to Boulder.
"I started off my junior year in high school when I first picked up a football in general," Wiggins said. "I was a hooper at first. A coach at Kentucky came to me and said, 'If you played football, I'd offer you right now.' Instantaneously, I went to learn a little football or whatever. The recruitment process picked up for me, I ended up going to LSU. It was a rough process switching from high school to college in such a short time and not even having that much experience."
A former four-star prospect out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wiggins appeared in only nine games across two seasons at LSU, recording seven total tackles and one TFL. He then entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season to find a coaching staff that would better support his development.
"Out of the gate, I was already behind, so I kind of needed somebody to believe in me and push me and just show me the ropes," Wiggins said. "I feel like over there (LSU), I didn't have that."
It didn't take Wiggins long to find what he was looking for in the transfer portal.
"I made the change over here to Colorado, and that's where I met 'Coach Prime,'" Wiggins said. "Instantaneously, he showed me love. He reassured me and let me know that I can be a player. When I was losing a little bit of faith in myself, he made sure to lift me up or whatever, just always (sharing) uplifting words to me. That's how I'm able to just go out there and work hard for him every day.
"It's a blessing for me and my family for somebody like him to believe in me and push me. For that reason and that reason alone, I'm gonna always go hard for him. I'm gonna keep better. I'm gonna keep climbing to the top. I ain't ever gonna stop."
During his first season with the Buffs last fall, Wiggins played in 11 games while seeing most of his action on special teams. Although he may not have as much experience as some of Colorado's other defensive linemen, the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has many of the tools necessary to break out this fall.