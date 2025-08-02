Buffs Beat

Quency Wiggins Reveals Why He Transferred To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Now entering his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes, defensive end Quency Wiggins opened up on why he transferred to Boulder last offseason. The redshirt junior began his college football career with the LSU Tigers before joining coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.

Jack Carlough

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Buy stock now on Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggns.

Ahead of his second season in Boulder, the redshirt junior is quickly coming into his own and appears primed for a breakout year. Coach Deion Sanders, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and others have all shared high praise for Wiggins this offseason, setting up what could be a special fall for the former LSU Tigers transfer.

In a recent "What's Your Story?" interview posted by Colorado football's social media channels, Wiggins opened up on his unique introduction to football and his journey to Boulder.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I started off my junior year in high school when I first picked up a football in general," Wiggins said. "I was a hooper at first. A coach at Kentucky came to me and said, 'If you played football, I'd offer you right now.' Instantaneously, I went to learn a little football or whatever. The recruitment process picked up for me, I ended up going to LSU. It was a rough process switching from high school to college in such a short time and not even having that much experience."

A former four-star prospect out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wiggins appeared in only nine games across two seasons at LSU, recording seven total tackles and one TFL. He then entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season to find a coaching staff that would better support his development.

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) carries the ball against LSU Tigers defensive end Quency Wiggins (93) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Out of the gate, I was already behind, so I kind of needed somebody to believe in me and push me and just show me the ropes," Wiggins said. "I feel like over there (LSU), I didn't have that."

It didn't take Wiggins long to find what he was looking for in the transfer portal.

"I made the change over here to Colorado, and that's where I met 'Coach Prime,'" Wiggins said. "Instantaneously, he showed me love. He reassured me and let me know that I can be a player. When I was losing a little bit of faith in myself, he made sure to lift me up or whatever, just always (sharing) uplifting words to me. That's how I'm able to just go out there and work hard for him every day.

"It's a blessing for me and my family for somebody like him to believe in me and push me. For that reason and that reason alone, I'm gonna always go hard for him. I'm gonna keep better. I'm gonna keep climbing to the top. I ain't ever gonna stop."

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

During his first season with the Buffs last fall, Wiggins played in 11 games while seeing most of his action on special teams. Although he may not have as much experience as some of Colorado's other defensive linemen, the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has many of the tools necessary to break out this fall.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

