Colorado’s Playmakers Have Captured the Attention of Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to close out the season against Kansas State, and all eyes will be on former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Even at 3-8, the focus around the program centers on his steady development.
All indications are that Lewis is the long-term answer for coach Deion Sanders. His upside is undeniable, and Wildcats coach Chris Klieman had plenty of praise for both Lewis and Colorado’s offense on Monday.
“They’re really explosive on offense,” Klieman said. “The freshman (Lewis) is a really talented kid and you can tell his comfort level as he’s gotten more starts. I think it’s collectively as good a group of wide receivers as we’re going to play.”
Klieman also pointed to Colorado’s tempo and spacing as major challenges for opposing defenses, saying that the Buffaloes force teams to stay disciplined on every snap. If the Wildcats aren’t sound in their assignments, he warned, Lewis and his receivers can make them pay.
“I think there’s a number of guys that can beat you with explosive plays at wide receiver and a quarterback that can sling it around and feel comfortable,” Klieman continued. “So defensively, we’re going to have our hands full to try not to give up explosive plays because that’s what has hurt us and that’s what has kick-started them.”
Despite Colorado’s record, Lewis’ rapid growth and the playmakers around him give the Buffaloes more than just flashes of promise. If this offense keeps trending upward, they could close the season by reminding everyone that the program’s trajectory under Sanders points toward something much bigger.
What Would a Win Over Kansas State Mean For Colorado?
The Buffaloes’ season might be over when it comes to bowl eligibility, but there’s still plenty to play for. After a year of ups and downs, ending with a win would be a big boost for the program.
Lewis and some of Colorado’s key offensive players will want to finish strong, especially with a lot on the line.
With a new offensive coordinator possibly coming to Boulder, the team could use a little spark heading into the offseason. Beating an experienced Wildcats team would be a great way to build some momentum.
It won’t erase the struggles of the year, but a win would give Colorado something real to carry into the offseason and a foundation to build on moving forward.
Exploring the Upper Limits of Julian Lewis’ Ceiling in Boulder
Playing quarterback in Boulder under Sanders comes with sky-high expectations, and figuring out just how good Lewis can be won’t be simple. Based on pure talent, though, there’s a real chance he could one day surpass what Shedeur Sanders accomplished with the program.
Shedeur took Colorado to a 9-4 season — the program’s best finish since 2016 — while leading the Buffaloes back to a bowl game and rewriting parts of the record book. He became one of the most accurate passers college football has seen in recent years, setting the standard for whoever came next.
For Lewis, a lot of his trajectory will come down to the supporting cast Sanders and his staff continue to build around him.
Early signs are promising. Wide receiver Omarion Miller already looks like the kind of explosive weapon a young quarterback can grow with, and even in a rough season, Colorado has pieces that point toward a better future.
If Lewis keeps progressing at this pace, the Buffaloes could soon be building around one of the most dynamic young quarterbacks in the country.