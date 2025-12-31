Why Jayland McGlothen Should Be Colorado’s Top Defensive Line Transfer Target

The Colorado Buffaloes have a lot of holes to fill this offseason after 20 players entered the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders has a lot to figure out, and the defensive line is where the biggest rebuild is needed.

The new recruiting class isn’t huge as it includes just 12 prep signees and the only defensive lineman is JUCO transfer Domata Peko Jr. That makes shoring up the defensive front an obvious priority for the team.

One name who could make a difference is Sacramento State redshirt sophomore Jayland McGlothen. The fit makes sense, and Colorado might have a bit of an edge since offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coached him last season.

McGlothen didn’t play last year, but he had a solid freshman campaign with the Hornets. With experience in Marion’s system and a few years of eligibility left, he could have an immediate impact on a defensive line that really needs help.

Bringing in someone like McGlothen isn’t just about filling a spot. He could anchor the front and give Sanders a foundation to build on.

Between his production and familiarity with the staff, he might be exactly what Colorado needs to start reshaping its defensive line.

Why Jayland McGlothen Is Worth a Look For The Buffaloes

After a 3-9 season, Colorado probably won’t have an easy time landing top-ranked players, even in the transfer portal. Sanders and his staff will need to get creative, looking at overlooked players or those with untapped potential.

McGlothen fits that bill, and the fact that he comes from Marion’s old program gives Colorado a leg up. The Buffaloes also play at a higher level than Sacramento State in terms of talent, recruiting, and competition, making him a realistic target.

During his freshman season, McGlothen put up 31 tackles and seven sacks. Even though he didn’t play last season, his experience and production make him a natural fit for Colorado’s defensive line. If he joins, he could give the Buffaloes a real boost right away.

Why Deion Sanders Has to Start His Rebuild Up Front

Colorado’s secondary showed flashes last season, but maintaining consistency was a challenge. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard led the unit with 79 tackles and three forced turnovers, while senior Preston Hodge contributed 13 pass deflections to stabilize the back end.

The bigger issues were upfront. The Buffaloes struggled to stop the run, and the team’s leading pass rusher finished with just 2.5 sacks. Opponents often dictated play at the line of scrimmage, putting extra strain on the rest of the defense.

Adding McGlothen could help address that problem. With proven production and familiarity with Marion’s system, he brings immediate impact potential to a front that needs playmakers.

Rebuilding the defensive line has to be Sanders’ top offseason priority. It’s not just about adding depth—it’s about creating a front that forces opponents to rethink their approach and gives Colorado a real chance to compete each week.