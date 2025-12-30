Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub

The Colorado Buffaloes are navigating a challenging offseason after losing significant talent across multiple positions. Coach Deion Sanders is also expected to lose backup quarterback Ryan Staub to the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore becomes one of 21 players from last season’s roster to enter the transfer portal, leaving Julian Lewis without a clear backup at quarterback. Staub is expected to look for a starting job elsewhere, which was unlikely with the Buffaloes due to Lewis.

It’s unclear whether Staub will win a starting job elsewhere, but he should have opportunities to compete for one. Given his limited playing time with the Buffaloes, his transfer market may not be as strong as some expect.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After Sanders and his staff experimented with a quarterback rotation featuring Staub, Lewis, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, he did see limited action. Staub finished with 427 passing yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing four interceptions.

Now, Staub enters the transfer portal, hoping a fresh start can jumpstart his career, with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Programs in need of quarterback depth or competition could view him as a low-risk option with upside as he searches for his next opportunity.

MORE: Former Colorado Players Are Emerging as NFL Rookie Standouts

MORE: Coveted Transfer Portal Receiver Hints At Future With Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide Emerges As Transfer Portal Fit For Elite Lineman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Smart Landing Spot for Ryan Staub

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The opportunity for immediate reps and playing time is clear at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricanes run a spread offense under Tre Lamb, similar to what the Buffaloes ran under Pat Shurmur.

The quarterbacks will need to sharpen their skills, as the program managed just 15 passing touchdowns last season across three signal-callers. The Golden Hurricanes will be focused on upgrading the quarterback position this offseason.

Staub’s experience in a similar spread offense could allow him to step in quickly and compete for meaningful playing time. His familiarity with the system and ability to make quick reads make him a natural fit for Tulsa’s quarterback room.

He could step in as quarterback and provide the Golden Hurricanes with the stability the program has been missing.

If Staub takes advantage of this opportunity, he could jumpstart his career while bringing much-needed stability to Tulsa’s quarterback position. A strong season would put him back on the map and make him a key piece for the program moving forward.

Return Home to California and Play for Fresno State

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz at the end of the second quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Staub is hitting the transfer portal, and Fresno State is starting to look like a good landing spot.

The Bulldogs are close to his hometown of Stevenson Ranch, California, so at least he won’t have to deal with moving across the country. That alone can make a difference for a quarterback looking for a fresh start.

The timing works in his favor, as EJ Warner is gone, leaving an opening under center. Staub didn’t get many chances behind Lewis at Colorado, so this could be his shot to run an offense and show what he can do on the field.

Whether Staub grabs it or not will be interesting to watch.

Then there’s coach Matt Entz and he’s the kind of coach who can actually get more out of a player. Staub could work on his mechanics, his reads, and maybe even his confidence.

That kind of development can change a season—or a career.

Finally, Fresno State is moving into the Pac-12. This means there will be gig games, but on an even bigger stage. If Staub can perform there, he puts himself back on the map and it’s a fresh start in more ways than one.