The 3 Best Travis Hunter Moments From Jacksonville’s Win Over Kansas City

The Jacksonville Jaguars and rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are 4-1 after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Colorado Buffaloes star had a big performance in the win. What were the three best moments from Hunter in the Jaguars' win against the Chiefs?

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28. Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is proving to the NFL that he can play both cornerback and wide receiver, like he successfully did with the Colorado Buffaloes that culminated in winning the Heisman Trophy.

The former Buffaloes star had a big performance on Monday night, putting the Jaguars at a 4-1 record, already reaching the same number of wins as the 2024 NFL season. After a solid game, what were his best three moments?

Hunter's First Reception Sparks Offense

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the second quarter of the game, the Jaguars were down 14-0 against the Chiefs. The first three drives for the Jacksonville offense resulted in two punts and a fumble, which resulted in a turnover.

On 2nd and 11 in the second quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Hunter with a short pass, resulting in a 12-yard reception. It was just Hunter’s first reception and target of the game, but it resulted in a first down for Jacksonville.

Down by 14, struggling to get the run game going, the Jaguars' offense needed a spark. While it was just a simple short pass out to the left, it got Hunter involved in the passing game and resulted in a first down. The Jaguars' offense ended up scoring their first touchdown of the game on the drive.

Hunter Showcases Athleticism On 44-Yard Reception

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In the third quarter, the Jaguars were down by just seven points. Jacksonville had just one offensive drive in the third quarter, but Hunter helped make it count.

The former Colorado star’s flashiest play of the game occurred on the drive, when Hunter had a 44-yard reception. The play got the Jaguars into Kansas City territory. Not only was it a big reception, but Hunter made a tough catch while being defended by two Chiefs players.

Hunter was able to get up in the air and make the catch while being hit by the Chiefs defender. The way he was able to not only get downfield, but also maintain control of the ball while going to the ground demonstrates his athleticism he also showcased in Colorado.

Hunter Makes Defensive Stop Against Travis Kelce

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts while leaving the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Against the Chiefs, Hunter also started on the defense. In the first quarter of the game on the Chiefs’ first offensive drive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Hunter was able to time his hit on Kelce at the right moment, causing an incompletion.

Kelce is one of the most challenging players to defend in the NFL, not only due to being a veteran, but his ability to go off script and make big plays. While it was Kansas City’s first offensive drive, Kelce had already had two receptions at that point, and the Chiefs were gaining momentum.

Hunter prevented Kelce from making his third straight catch, and it was a third-down play. With Hunter making the stop, the Chiefs were forced to punt the ball. 

Hunter’s Success With Colorado Paying Off In NFL

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hunter finished the game with three receptions for 64 yards. He also had two tackles and defended one pass. While he is still growing as an NFL player, Hunter is showing how he was able to win the Heisman Trophy playing two positions with the Colorado Buffaloes.

In 2024, Hunter led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter totaled 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.

Through five games, Hunter has 182 receiving yards, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. He has also racked up 13 total tackles and two passes defended.

Hunter is still a rookie in the league, but he is showing off the same athleticism he had with the Colorado Buffaloes.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

