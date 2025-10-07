The 3 Best Travis Hunter Moments From Jacksonville’s Win Over Kansas City
On Monday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28. Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is proving to the NFL that he can play both cornerback and wide receiver, like he successfully did with the Colorado Buffaloes that culminated in winning the Heisman Trophy.
The former Buffaloes star had a big performance on Monday night, putting the Jaguars at a 4-1 record, already reaching the same number of wins as the 2024 NFL season. After a solid game, what were his best three moments?
Hunter's First Reception Sparks Offense
In the second quarter of the game, the Jaguars were down 14-0 against the Chiefs. The first three drives for the Jacksonville offense resulted in two punts and a fumble, which resulted in a turnover.
On 2nd and 11 in the second quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Hunter with a short pass, resulting in a 12-yard reception. It was just Hunter’s first reception and target of the game, but it resulted in a first down for Jacksonville.
Down by 14, struggling to get the run game going, the Jaguars' offense needed a spark. While it was just a simple short pass out to the left, it got Hunter involved in the passing game and resulted in a first down. The Jaguars' offense ended up scoring their first touchdown of the game on the drive.
Hunter Showcases Athleticism On 44-Yard Reception
In the third quarter, the Jaguars were down by just seven points. Jacksonville had just one offensive drive in the third quarter, but Hunter helped make it count.
The former Colorado star’s flashiest play of the game occurred on the drive, when Hunter had a 44-yard reception. The play got the Jaguars into Kansas City territory. Not only was it a big reception, but Hunter made a tough catch while being defended by two Chiefs players.
Hunter was able to get up in the air and make the catch while being hit by the Chiefs defender. The way he was able to not only get downfield, but also maintain control of the ball while going to the ground demonstrates his athleticism he also showcased in Colorado.
Hunter Makes Defensive Stop Against Travis Kelce
Against the Chiefs, Hunter also started on the defense. In the first quarter of the game on the Chiefs’ first offensive drive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Hunter was able to time his hit on Kelce at the right moment, causing an incompletion.
Kelce is one of the most challenging players to defend in the NFL, not only due to being a veteran, but his ability to go off script and make big plays. While it was Kansas City’s first offensive drive, Kelce had already had two receptions at that point, and the Chiefs were gaining momentum.
Hunter prevented Kelce from making his third straight catch, and it was a third-down play. With Hunter making the stop, the Chiefs were forced to punt the ball.
Hunter’s Success With Colorado Paying Off In NFL
Hunter finished the game with three receptions for 64 yards. He also had two tackles and defended one pass. While he is still growing as an NFL player, Hunter is showing how he was able to win the Heisman Trophy playing two positions with the Colorado Buffaloes.
In 2024, Hunter led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter totaled 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.
Through five games, Hunter has 182 receiving yards, averaging 11.4 yards per reception. He has also racked up 13 total tackles and two passes defended.
Hunter is still a rookie in the league, but he is showing off the same athleticism he had with the Colorado Buffaloes.