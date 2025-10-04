Colorado Buffaloes' Surprising Viewership Ratings Through First 5 Weeks
The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a 2-3 start to the season, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Despite the slow start, Colorado has been in some close games, even leading the No. 23 BYU Cougars through the first half of week 5.
While the Buffaloes’ season may not be starting how Colorado coach Deion Sanders would have wanted, fans are still tuning in each week to watch the program compete.
Colorado Viewership Through Five Weeks
- Oregon Ducks (5-0) - 13.84 Million
- Colorado Buffaloes (2-3) - 13.09 Million
- USC Trojans (4-1) - 8.22 Million
- Washington Huskies (3-1) - 7.42 Million
- Utah Utes (4-1) - 7.08 Million
The Colorado Buffaloes are among the top-watched teams in the nation despite the 2-3 start. Per SuperWest Sports on X, Colorado’s reported total TV Viewers through week five is 13.09 million. The Buffaloes stand as the No. 2 most-watched team, only behind the No. 2-ranked Oregon Ducks.
Colorado Buffaloes TV Channel
Another aspect that makes Colorado’s viewership stand out is the difference in the quantity of views compared the the No. 3 most-watched team, the USC Trojans. Colorado has 4.87 million more viewers than USC, a significant difference between the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, especially with a worse record.
Through the first five weeks, all of Colorado’s games have been on a major broadcasting channel. Four games have been on ESPN, while one has been on FOX. Two games have taken place on a Friday, giving the Buffaloes less competition for viewership, and two have been 8:15 p.m. MT kickoffs. 8:15 p.m. MT kick-offs are one of the later start times, also giving Colorado fewer games to compete with.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
The Deion Sanders Affect
A large part of having the opportunity to play primetime games on channels such as ESPN and FOX is due to Sanders being the head coach of the program. When Sanders took over the Colorado football program in 2023, there was excitement and anticipation to see what he could do.
Even though the Colorado Buffaloes lost several players to the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Sanders is still there coaching the program, and people want to see what he can do with a new-look team.
One of the biggest storylines for Colorado this season is the quarterback position. Sanders is no longer coaching his son, and many are tuning in to see if the Buffaloes can keep up the success.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the week 1 starter, but was switched to Ryan Staub in week 3. Salter returned as the starter in week 4, and how he bounced back from the change was something to watch for.
Colorado In Close Games
While the Buffaloes only have two wins, they have been in close matchups. The only loss that was not within one score was against the Houston Cougars in week 3. Against the No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the No. 23 BYU Cougars, Colorado had a chance to win the game, or at least tie it, in the fourth quarter.
While the Buffaloes have to find a way to win more games moving forward, Colorado has been playing entertaining games, causing a rise in viewership.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. PT.