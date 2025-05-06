Big 12 Extends Commissioner Brett Yormark's Contract Amid Strong 2024-25 Campaign
Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark's impressive first three years at the helm have been rewarded with a well-deserved contract extension.
As announced Tuesday, the Big 12 board of directors voted to extend Yormark's contract an additional three years through the 2029-30 academic year. Yormark became the conference's fifth commissioner in August of 2022 upon the retirement of Bob Bowlsby.
"I would like to thank the board for their continued support," Yormark said in a press release. "We have made great progress over the last three years, and our best days are ahead. I am thrilled to continue to work alongside our member schools as we grow and strengthen the Big 12 into a conference that is innovative and prepared for what the future may hold."
Before joining the Big 12, the 58-year-old Yormark was the CEO of entertainment company Roc Nation, which was founded by Jay-Z in 2008.
The start of Yormark's tenure as Big 12 commissioner came during turbulent times, as Oklahoma and Texas had recently announced their decisions to leave for the SEC. While BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF were already coming in, further expansion was an early priority for Yormark. He soon succeeded in adding Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona and Utah from the struggling Pac-12 Conference.
"Since Brett took leadership of the Big 12 three years ago, he has been instrumental in guiding the Big 12's expansion to include new member schools, and unifying the conference's existing membership," said Big 12 board chair and Baylor University president Linda Livingstone. "Brett's strategic thinking and creative initiatives have been vital to the Big 12's success, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead."
This past academic year, the Colorado Buffaloes were one of nine Big 12 football teams to become bowl-eligible, with conference champion Arizona State advancing to the College Football Playoff. In men's basketball, Houston appeared in the NCAA Tournament national championship game and Texas Tech reached the Elite Eight.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has shared plenty of praise for Yormark since the Buffs rejoined the conference last summer.
"I think we have the best commissioner in football," Sanders said at last year's Big 12 football media days. He's a baller, shot-caller and a boss."
The respect is mutual between Sanders and Yormark.
"We have 16 great football coaches,” Yormark said at Big 12 media days. “I’ve gotten to know 'Coach Prime' really well. I love his energy, and I love his passion for what he does. We’re obviously excited for Colorado to come back to the conference. He’s a football legend. And let’s face it, there’s a big audience that follows him, and that’s going to benefit the Big 12 and all of our schools. So we embrace 'Coach Prime' no different than we would embrace all of our coaches and everything they bring to the conference.”