Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been outspoken in his criticisms of the current college football rules, and he has also proposed some ideas, like having a joint practice in the spring, that have been quite popular.
Most recently, Sanders spoke to the Associated Press and spoke about his idea to give players bonuses for making the College Football Playoff and advancing each round. "Coach Prime's" idea resembles playoff bonuses for players in the NFL and the contracts of many college coaches.
Deion Sanders, Nick Saban's Ideas For College Football
"Now it’s equality, now it’s even and every player is making the same amount of money,” Sanders said if his bonus idea becomes a reality.
Sanders was interviewed alongside former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, promoting their new commercial with Aflac.
In the interview, Saban talked about helping to find solutions for college football's biggest problems, like structuring players' deals, but the legendary coach also said that he is not interested in a potential commissioner role.
College football does not have a commissioner, but Sanders is making a case to be considered the voice of the sport. The concept of performance bonuses for players is rarely talked about in college football, but Sanders has never been afraid to voice his true opinion on something.
Sanders' sons, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, went through the recruiting process and signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, giving "Coach Prime" a rather unique perspective.
MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release
MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?
MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders' Joint Practice Idea
In the spring, "Coach Prime" proposed the idea of a joint practice instead of the traditional spring game.
“I would like to play against another team in the spring,” Sanders said. “To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can’t tell the level of your guys because it’s the same old.”
Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown offered his program to be Colorado's opponent for the potential joint practice. The schools submitted paperwork to the NCAA, but their request was ultimately denied given the short notice.
Before the decision, Brown spoke to why he believed in Sanders and the idea.
“It's in the hands of the NCAA right now. We all locked in. Me and Coach Prime are excited," Brown said. "I love Coach Prime. Since I met him when I started recruiting his son Shilo [Sanders] back at Baylor, he's been just a straight class A dude, trying to show all young dudes how to come up in the game. How to do stuff right and just to be yourself. Locking in. We've been locked in. We're hoping this happens.”
Could a joint practice between the two schools be in the works for next offseason?