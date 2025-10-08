Top-5 Colorado Players With Highest NIL Valuations
Ever since coach Deion Sanders was hired in 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes have been changing fast—on the field and off. With NIL in the mix, the team’s been getting a lot more attention than before.
Sanders has successfully brought in top-tier talent to Boulder, including last year’s Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He has also landed standout five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.
Even with a rough start to the season, Sanders says NIL money isn’t what’s holding the team back. Colorado’s players are getting plenty of exposure and NIL opportunities, but Sanders insists that winning comes down to discipline and execution, not dollars.
“We can’t blame it on the money,” Sanders said. “We can’t blame it on that. We’ve played good football except for one darn game.”
The program does have NIL resources, giving players opportunities to earn while in school.
The Colorado players with the highest NIL valuations (per On3) are offensive lineman Jordan Seaton ($1.9 million), quarterback Julian Lewis ($1.1 million), and freshman lineman Carde Smith ($111,000).
Receivers Hykeem Williams and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. round out the top five, though their exact valuations weren’t listed.
NIL opportunities are broadening, but Sanders would like to build a unit that's hard-nosed and plays hard. It's not about the money with the Buffaloes; it's about winning football games and keeping the program going in the right direction.
Why Seaton And Lewis’ NIL Value Goes Beyond the Numbers
The fact that Seaton and Lewis combine for $3 million in NIL valuations is a big deal for Colorado. It not only shows the trust Sanders has in two blue-chip prospects but also how much the program is willing to invest in elite talent.
Seaton is already a star, projected to be a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and one of the best blindside tackles in the country. Lewis hasn’t proven himself yet, but all signs point to him stepping in as the starter once Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter moves on.
Sanders isn't using NIL to construct players — he's utilizing it to bring in talent that shares his vision.
There's no question that Colorado's not just playing catch-up as it attempts to build something big. With Lewis and Seaton leading the charge, Sanders is betting on talent that can take the program into its next phase.
What Colorado’s NIL Commitment Reveals About Deion Sanders
The excitement Colorado is all-in on NIL says a great deal about Sanders. In fact, it says a great deal about how committed he is to making the Buffaloes a legitimate threat within the Big 12 Conference.
BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona State have all made big pushes in the NIL space. The Cougars landed five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, while the Red Raiders have brought in multiple five-star recruits and invested the second-most NIL money into their roster this season.
It’s clear that winning in today’s college football landscape runs through NIL, and Sanders understands that better than most.
Sanders knows talent wins games, and NIL is how you get it. Colorado’s commitment makes one thing clear: they’re serious about building a sustainable contender in Boulder.