Brandon Davis-Swain Recruiting Transfer Portal Star to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes just wrapped up the Early Signing Period and now head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer. Coach Deion Sanders is expected to lean heavily on the transfer portal, with only 11 signees so far.

Transfer portal recruiting naturally comes with sales pitches and social media posts from current players trying to bring in potential teammates. That’s exactly what happened Saturday night with Buffaloes edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain.

He posted in support of Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive end Stone Chaney, writing “my guy” as the program considers targeting him.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ defense will need a complete overhaul this offseason, and the pass rusher position is one of the most impactful to address. Davis-Swain’s post shows how current players are taking an active role in shaping the roster.

His endorsement could help sway Chaney to Colorado and address one of the team’s biggest defensive needs. If he decides to commit to the Buffaloes, it would be a strong early signal that the program is serious about rebuilding its defense and attracting talent through both the portal and player support.

Colorado’s Pass Rush Could Get a Boost With Stone Chaney

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Chaney didn’t see the field for Michigan State this season as a true freshman, but Colorado is in a spot where it needs to take chances on players with upside. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he fits the mold physically, and he arrived in college as a three-star recruit out of Catholic Central High School.

According to 247Sports, Chaney ranked as the No. 185 edge rusher in the 2024 class, and that mix of size and long-term potential makes him an interesting fit as the Buffaloes look to rebuild their pass rush. Colorado has a clear need at the position, and Sanders and his staff also have to think ahead.

The next couple of years will be important for developing young players who can grow into bigger roles.

Bringing in someone like Chaney would give the Buffaloes a developmental piece at a premium spot. And for a defense looking to build some staying power, taking a shot on upside now could pay off down the line.

How Colorado’s Recruiting Class Is Coming Together

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have plenty of work ahead this offseason. Sanders’ recruiting class wrapped up with 11 signees and sits at No. 75 nationally, per 247Sports.

The class is highlighted by four-star linebacker Carson Crawford, safety Preston Ashley and athlete Alexander Ward. It’s far from finished, but considering Colorado was outside the top 100 just a few weeks ago, the program looks to be heading back in the right direction.

Now the focus turns to rounding out the class through the portal and late additions, moves that will ultimately shape how competitive the Buffaloes can be. Sanders hasn’t hesitated to overhaul the roster before, and this stretch will be his biggest test yet.

How Colorado closes the cycle could set the tone for the entire direction of the program heading into next season.