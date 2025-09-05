Buffs Beat

Breaking Down What Johnny Manziel Said About ‘Pissed Off’ Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders faces a steep climb as the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback, but he’s getting encouragement from Johnny Manziel. Sanders is staying patient and focused, showing that even a tough start can’t dim his potential.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered the NFL with high hopes, but reality has struck quickly — and harshly.

Once projected as an early-round pick out of Colorado, Sanders fell to the fifth round and now sits as the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback, facing an uphill climb. It’s a humbling start for a rookie who was one of the most talked-about names in college football.

Cleveland will open the season with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the starter and rookie Dillon Gabriel — a third-round pick out of Oregon — as the backup. Sanders lost that competition to Gabriel, which leaves him facing an uphill climb for any live-game action this year.

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In other words, Sanders has a long way to go before seeing real game action, and former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel gets what Sanders is going through. He, too, came into the NFL with big expectations but ran into some early struggles finding his footing.

Instead of tearing him down, Manziel has offered words of encouragement.

“He's probably still going out there and trying to be himself, be loose and play the game,” Manziel said. “Last game, great to see him be pissed off. He will get his opportunity. It will just take time.”

Manziel’s words show that Sanders still has plenty of potential and that a rough start doesn’t define him — with patience and effort, his moment will come.

Why Johnny Manziel’s Words Matter for Shedeur Sanders

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Sanders finds himself in a situation very similar to one Johnny Manziel knows all too well. Both played for and were drafted by the Browns, and both entered the NFL with massive hype. 

Sanders went in the fifth round, but just like Manziel, he’s already had the spotlight on him at every turn. And if anyone knows what it’s like to deal with big expectations and early struggles in Cleveland, it’s Manziel. 

As a former Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M and one of college football’s most famous names, his NFL challenges are still widely remembered. Thriving in Cleveland is no easy task. 

Baker Mayfield is the closest the Browns have come to a franchise quarterback, and the pressure to perform is enormous.

Is Sanders the answer? Most likely not. 

With all the pressure already building, Manziel’s words mean a lot — they’re a reminder that even when things get tough, staying patient, learning the ropes, and keeping confidence in yourself is what really matters.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What Does This Mean For The Colorado Football Program?

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This matters more to Sanders personally than to the Colorado football program, but having a former NFL first-round pick like Manziel backing up a former Colorado star is still encouraging. 

Coach Deion Sanders is already a big name in the NFL and is quickly making waves in college football. Shedeur is one of the brightest stars to come out of Boulder — and one of the most talked-about in recent memory — carrying all the pressure that comes with it.

Manziel’s backing shows that even the biggest stars stumble sometimes, and having someone who’s been there before can really help.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Are Shedeur Sanders’ Chances To Play This Season?

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Right now, it seems unlikely. But the Browns face a tough season ahead, and if things go downhill, all three quarterbacks could see some playing time. Joe Flacco will get the start, which should give both rookies a chance to prove themselves.

Dillon Gabriel currently has the edge over Sanders, but if he struggles, it’ll be hard to keep Sanders off the field. He’s already a fan favorite, and many think he should have been drafted much higher than the fifth round.

With his talent, pedigree, and confidence, Sanders has everything it takes to make an impact — it’s only a matter of time before he gets his shot in the NFL.

