How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?
The Colorado Buffaloes faced a tough week one loss, but are now turning toward their matchup against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The matchup will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes look to get their first win of the season.
How To Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes and Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Betting Odds:
The Colorado Buffaloes are 23.5-point favorites at home against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is -3000, and the point total is set 50.5.
Can Colorado Clean Up The Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes are 0-1, but they are massive favorites against Delaware. To defeat Delaware and cover the spread, the Buffaloes' offense has to be cleaned up. Many moments during week one showed the potential, but the team did not score as often as they should have with the opportunities given to them.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter made his first start for the Buffaloes, and while it was not a bad game for him, there are still ways for him to grow. While Salter is a senior, spending four seasons with the Liberty Flames, he appeared tense instead of poised on several occasions. With his first start for the Buffaloes under his belt, perhaps Salter will be calmer against Delaware.
Salter finished the game going 17-of-28 for 159 yards and one touchdown. He also had 13 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown. Seeing him use his legs more moving forward will be something to watch for.
The offensive line did well, keeping the pressure off Salter, with offensive lineman Jordan Seaton having a strong performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Seaton had an 89.5 pass-blocking grade against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has a talented defense, and Seaton is expected to have another big game against the Blue Hens.
When the Buffaloes face Delaware, one thing to watch for is how often the team runs the ball. Against Georgia Tech, Colorado had 31 rushing attempts, which is the third-highest in the Sanders era.
Running back DeKalon Taylor did not rush as often as expected, but was a big target in the passing game with 38 yards and one touchdown. If given the opportunity, Taylor could have a big game against Delaware.
Sanders revealed after the game that wide receiver Omarion Miller tweaked his hamstring, and his status will be something to watch for as the game against Delaware approaches.
With the Buffaloes being large favorites, if the team does gain a lead, this could be the first opportunity for true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to make an appearance. Sanders reiterated throughout the season that Lewis could play this year, and this could be his first chance to take the field.
Can Colorado's Defense Contain The Quarterback?
The Colorado Buffaloes defense started the game strong, forcing three turnovers in the first quarter. While Georgia Tech’s offense made many errors, the urgency seen from the Buffaloes defense was crucial.
The biggest issue for the defense was stopping the quarterback from running. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King rushed the ball for 156 yards and three touchdowns. It was a big reason Georgia Tech won, and something Colorado must improve on quickly.
Colorado’s defensive backs performed well in preventing Georgia Tech from gaining steam by passing the ball. While King passed for 143 yards, he was limited to just 13 completions and one interception, caught by cornerback DJ McKinney.
How Colorado Matches Up Against Delaware
The Buffaloes are big favorites against Delaware, which is 1-0 to start the season. Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci rushed the ball for 44 yards and one touchdown, and will likely attempt to run against this Colorado defense.
Salter will have a test against the Delaware defensive backs, as KT Seay and Kahlil Ali each recorded an interception in week one.
Delaware is currently in their first season as an FBS team as a member of the Conference USA. The team has a chip on its shoulder with much to prove.
Colorado vs. Delaware Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will get their first win of the season against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, 32-13.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.