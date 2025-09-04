Which Deion Sanders Era Colorado Buffaloes Players Are Suiting Up In NFL Week 1?
The first week of the NFL regular season has arrived, with 14 former Colorado Buffaloes players either on a 53-man roster or practice squad.
Of those 14, nine spent their final college season playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, including his son and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The younger Sanders was one of four Buffs drafted in April, joining Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.
With Week 1 games about to kick off, below are the six "Coach Prime" era former Buffs currently on a 53-man NFL roster:
Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Opponent: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)
Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Jaguars, will make his NFL debut at home against the Panthers. Coach Liam Coen listed Hunter as a starting wide receiver and a backup cornerback on his Week 1 depth chart, meaning the Heisman Trophy winner should see the bulk of his snaps on offense.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)
After a drawn-out and often confusing starting quarterback battle, Shedeur Sanders will enter his rookie season behind third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco on the Browns' depth chart. It'll likely be some time before Sanders actually sees the field.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens
Opponent: Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 6:20 p.m. MT)
LaJohntay Wester, a former Florida Atlantic transfer who spent his final college season in Boulder, landed with the Ravens in April as a sixth-round draft pick. The shifty wide receiver impressed in the preseason and is currently listed as Baltimore's primary punt returner.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)
One week after attending Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech, Jimmy Horn Jr. is set to make his NFL debut against Hunter's Jaguars on Sunday. Horn is third-string at both wide receiver and punt returner, so it's yet to be seen how much action he'll see.
Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals
Opponent: New Orleans Saints (11 a.m. MT)
Now entering his second NFL season, former undrafted free agent Xavier Weaver is a second-string wide receiver on the Cardinals' Week 1 depth chart behind Zay Jones. In the preseason, Weaver showed growth and solidified his spot on Arizona's 53-man roster with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars
BJ Green signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following a stellar 2024 season in which he led the Buffs with 7.5 sacks. A former walk-on at Arizona State, Green tallied four tackles and a sack in his first NFL preseason.
Prime Buffs on Practice Squads
EDGE Derrick McLendon II (Miami Dolphins), wide receiver Will Sheppard (Green Bay Packers) and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars) will begin the season on practice squads.