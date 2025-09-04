Buffs Beat

Which Deion Sanders Era Colorado Buffaloes Players Are Suiting Up In NFL Week 1?

A total of six former Colorado Buffaloes stars who played for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder will suit up in the first week of the NFL regular season, including Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Jack Carlough

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The first week of the NFL regular season has arrived, with 14 former Colorado Buffaloes players either on a 53-man roster or practice squad.

Of those 14, nine spent their final college season playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, including his son and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The younger Sanders was one of four Buffs drafted in April, joining Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.

With Week 1 games about to kick off, below are the six "Coach Prime" era former Buffs currently on a 53-man NFL roster:

Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opponent: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick of the Jaguars, will make his NFL debut at home against the Panthers. Coach Liam Coen listed Hunter as a starting wide receiver and a backup cornerback on his Week 1 depth chart, meaning the Heisman Trophy winner should see the bulk of his snaps on offense.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)

After a drawn-out and often confusing starting quarterback battle, Shedeur Sanders will enter his rookie season behind third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco on the Browns' depth chart. It'll likely be some time before Sanders actually sees the field.

Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) returns a punt for a touchdown the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Opponent: Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 6:20 p.m. MT)

LaJohntay Wester, a former Florida Atlantic transfer who spent his final college season in Boulder, landed with the Ravens in April as a sixth-round draft pick. The shifty wide receiver impressed in the preseason and is currently listed as Baltimore's primary punt returner.

Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers

Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 11 a.m. MT)

One week after attending Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech, Jimmy Horn Jr. is set to make his NFL debut against Hunter's Jaguars on Sunday. Horn is third-string at both wide receiver and punt returner, so it's yet to be seen how much action he'll see.

Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Xavier Weaver (89) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Jake Curhan (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opponent: New Orleans Saints (11 a.m. MT)

Now entering his second NFL season, former undrafted free agent Xavier Weaver is a second-string wide receiver on the Cardinals' Week 1 depth chart behind Zay Jones. In the preseason, Weaver showed growth and solidified his spot on Arizona's 53-man roster with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars

BJ Green signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following a stellar 2024 season in which he led the Buffs with 7.5 sacks. A former walk-on at Arizona State, Green tallied four tackles and a sack in his first NFL preseason.

Prime Buffs on Practice Squads

EDGE Derrick McLendon II (Miami Dolphins), wide receiver Will Sheppard (Green Bay Packers) and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars) will begin the season on practice squads.

