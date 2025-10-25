Breaking Down Utah's Quarterback Situation Before Colorado Clash
As Colorado gets ready for Utah, one of the big questions has been whether quarterback Devon Dampier will play. The latest injury report from Friday shows he’s expected to be available on Saturday night.
But even if Dampier is on the field, that doesn't mean he plays every snap at quarterback. Head coach Kyle Whittingham might do some rotation — maybe employ two quarterbacks against the Buffaloes.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Dampier is probable, but also, freshman Byrd Ficklin has been taking first-team reps in practice this week.
So, is Whittingham preparing to make the switch at quarterback against Deion Sanders and Colorado? Not a certainty — but it's definitely something to watch as the Utes look for any offensive edge.
If Utah does adopt a two-quarterback system, it will likely be a tough challenge for a Colorado defense that has been inconsistent at times.
Dampier delivers that playmaking athleticism the Utes rely on, and if he tires, Ficklin's new arm is ready. The Buffaloes should be prepared for anything when the ball is rolling in Salt Lake City.
MORE: Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah
MORE: Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter
What If Utah Uses Two Quarterbacks?
If Colorado ends up facing both Dampier and Ficklin on Saturday night, that might actually play into the Buffaloes’ favor. Dampier on his own, is a legitimate dual-threat. He’s the kind of quarterback who can cause headaches for Colorado’s defense if he’s healthy and in rhythm.
But if Ficklin is forced into meaningful snaps, that’s where optimism grows for the Buffaloes. As a freshman, he could be asked to handle more than he’s ready for, and anyone can expect Sanders’ defense to be eager to try and force him into mistakes.
For Colorado to walk out of Salt Lake City with a win, taking advantage of those moments when Ficklin is on the field will be key. The real test is whether Dampier can play the whole game without limitations.
At the end of the day, the formula remains simple. They need to make Utah’s quarterbacks uncomfortable, keep them guessing, and give themselves a chance to steal one on the road.
How Much Trouble Could a Healthy Dampier Bring Colorado?
Dampier does have a real case to be the Big 12's best quarterback of the year. Since transferring from New Mexico, he's improved Utah's offense and become the heartbeat of this squad.
That will challenge Colorado's defense, led by coordinator Robert Livingston, to be ready at all times.
Dampier has passed for more than 1,300 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. But his ability to run might be the bigger problem, with 442 yards and five touchdowns showing how quickly he can get up and hurt a defense.
That dual-threat ability has pushed Utah’s offense to another level — and it’s exactly where things get tricky for Colorado.
The Buffaloes have struggled this season against explosive offenses, like their matchup with TCU, and they can’t afford a repeat here. Slowing Dampier has to be priority No. 1. If they don’t contain him, Utah will dictate the pace all night long.
If Colorado can keep Dampier uncomfortable, the door to a major road upset stays wide open.