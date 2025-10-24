The Harsh Reality Behind Colorado Buffaloes' Abridged Thursday Injury Report
Where'd they go?
On Thursday, the second availability report was released for Saturday's matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes. It saw dramatic differences, especially on Colorado's side.
17 players listed as out from Wednesday's list slimmed to four, with the 13 nowhere to be found. It likely indicates one of three things: they have season-ending injuries, are redshirting or are readying to transfer.
Inactive List Shrinks In Thursday Injury Report
Colorado's inactives for Saturday now consist of wide receiver Hykeem Williams, running back Simeon Price, and offensive linemen Yahya Attia and Aki Ogunbiyi. Attia, a well-beloved locker room presence with sturdy reps as a sixth offensive lineman in jumbo Buff formations, is the most notable addition.
Players listed Wednesday but not Thursday include:
- DeKalon Taylor, running back
- Jack Hestera, wide receiver
- Carson Westbrook, wide receiver
- Sav’ell Smalls, tight end
- Phillip Houston, offensive lineman
- Tyler Brown, offensive lineman
- Cooper Lovelace, offensive lineman
- Samuel Okunlola, defensive end
- Tavian Coleman, defensive tackle
- Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive tackle
- Kyle Carpenter, cornerback
- TJ Branch, safety
- Terrance Love, safety (reportedly no longer with the team)
Many of these names have not played a snap for the Buffs this season, though some are explainable. Houston is likely still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in late 2024, and Brown has a history of injuries and has not been spotted practicing since fall camp.
Branch is one absence Colorado may have needed this season, considering his standout spring. The Buffaloes' best-case scenario is that he's still underdeveloped and is redshirting the season to save eligibility.
Notably, Carpenter participated and starred in last week's scrimmage, which Deion Sanders noted was mostly for those without much playing time and who may enter the portal this winter. The freshman was a late Buffs addition, still getting his feet wet in the college game.
Hestera and Smalls figured to play, the former a solid contributor for Utah State and the latter a starting tight end last season. However, they may choose different directions after little to no reps in 2025.
TrackHawk Down
Perhaps the most notable missing name is Taylor, an initial spark plug for Colorado's offense. The speedy Incarnate Word transfer was hurt against the Wyoming Cowboys in week 4 and has not returned.
Taylor tallied 19 carries for 83 yards before injury, but his greatest contributions were through the air. He snagged 10 catches for 106 yards and had a receiving touchdown in each of the Buffaloes' first two games.
With that loss, along with the continued absence of Price, "Coach Prime" will keep faith in running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden. Additionally, standout receiver hybrid Dre'lon Miller will return from injury and see time in the backfield.
Disappating Defensive Line
Defensive line has been one of the most disappointing areas for Colorado in 2025, performance and health-wise. Okunlola went down in week 1 with no signs of returning after a strong first year in Boulder.
Lightfoot and Coleman were crucial run stoppers that transferred in this past offseason, but both have publicly shared season-ending surgeries they underwent.
Other defensive linemen in Anquin Barnes Jr., Tawfiq Thomas and Nikhil Webb-Walker are questionable for Saturday, while Amari McNeill and Brandon Davis-Swain are probable.