Deion Sanders Says 'Consequences' Are Coming For Colorado Players Who Broke Bye Week Directive
Players who didn't return to Boulder in time for the Colorado Buffaloes' first post-bye week practice on Sunday will pay a price.
Coach Deion Sanders revealed during his appearance on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this week that multiple players failed to return to campus in time for practice on Sunday. After scrimmaging on Wednesday, the Buffs were off Thursday through Saturday for their first of two bye weeks this season.
"You got to get back Sunday, and a couple of guys didn't make it," Sanders told host Mark Johnson. "There's consequences to it. You're gonna see those consequences. You're gonna say, 'I wonder why?' That's why."
Those who didn't return to Boulder in time on Sunday will seemingly be benched for at least a portion of Saturday's game against the Utah Utes. "Coach Prime" didn't name any specific players, but Colorado released a lengthy player availability report on Wednesday evening that was then shortened on Thursday.
Despite Sour Ending, Colorado Capitalizes on Bye
While the bye week ultimately ended poorly with multiple players returning to Boulder late, Sanders still liked the work his team put in before the weekend hiatus. Colorado even held a mid-week scrimmage for players who haven't seen much game action this season.
"We worked out butts off before we left," Sanders said. "We departed on Wednesday, but we had almost like a game for a lot of the players that don't necessarily get to play because I wanted them to show their stuff. Some of the guys we elevated, so you'll see them on special teams, you may see them on certain packages this week because of the way they performed in that scrimmage."
Those who turned heads in the bye week scrimmage include freshman wide receiver Quentin Gibson, linebacker Bo LaPenna, running back Ronald Coleman, cornerback Kyle Carpenter and quarterback Dominiq Ponder. Assuming he returned to Boulder in time, LaPenna is a candidate to see increased action against Utah.
MORE: Auburn On Flip Alert As Deion Sanders And Colorado Pursue 5-Star Commit
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Utah
MORE: Hot Mic Catches How NFL Stars Feel About Travis Hunter
Deion Sanders' Bye Week Goals
Looking big picture, "Coach Prime" had a few goals in mind throughout the bye week, including some needed self-reflection after a 3-4 start to the season.
"I wanted the guys to get healthy," Sanders said. "I wanted them to understand that we can (win). We got everything we need inside the quarters of this locker room. It's like a statistics week. You give them certain statistics that says if we do this, this, this, we win. If we do this, this, this, we win. And then you identify certain players and you (say), 'When you do this, we win.' And, 'If you don't do that, we win.' You allow them to see a greater picture of what's transpiring here."
After a needed bye week, Colorado will visit Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff on Saturday.