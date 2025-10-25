Colorado Tight End Recruit Visiting Miami as Potential Flip Looms
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a big Big 12 showdown with Utah this weekend, but the action isn’t just happening on the field. One of Colorado's top recruits, four-star tight end Gavin Mueller is expected to visit the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, according to Rivals’ Greg Smith.
Four-star tight end Gavin Mueller remains committed to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, but he has reopened his recruitment for at least one visit.
This is expected to count as an unofficial visit for Mueller, who wants to see what the Hurricanes have to offer, according to his representative, Clint Cosgrove of ProPath Management.
“He really just started his recruitment. He only played for a year and he’s proven himself to be one of the elite players in the nation,” Cosgrove said.
Colorado should still feel confident about its standing with Mueller, but interest from a major ACC program such as the Hurricanes adds a new wrinkle to his recruitment.
“Most of those guys have been going on all these visits and experiencing game days, the fun and the camaraderie with the other recruits,” Cosgrove said. “He just didn’t get to experience that and you really only get one chance at this high school recruiting process.”
Sanders and his staff now need to reaffirm why Mueller originally chose the Buffaloes, especially with coach Mario Cristobal making a late push. Nothing is guaranteed in recruiting, and this is another test of Sanders’ ability to keep top talent committed to the Buffaloes.
How Concerned Should Colorado Be About Miami And Gavin Mueller?
Whenever the Hurricanes are involved in recruiting, it can cause concern. Currently, however, Mueller has expressed his commitment to Sanders and the Buffaloes.
This could just be Mueller doing his due diligence, but the fact that he’s meeting with the Hurriances is a cause for concern. If there’s any program that can influence Mueller, it’s likely Cristobal and the success they’ve had with tight ends.
The Hurricanes lost their last year's tight end, Elijah Arroyo, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft a short while ago. The other incredible tight ends from the program include Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, and Kellen Winslow.
Why Sanders Must Win The Recruiting Battle For Gavin Mueller
Sanders and the program must focus on keeping Mueller in black and gold. No matter their season of disappointment and unmet hopes, maintaining his commitment will be necessary for the program.
Mueller is a four-star recruit and the No. 15 overall tight end recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite. This is the kind of offensive skill Sanders must build around for years to come.
This is also important for five-star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. When he takes over for senior starter Kaidon Salter, having a roster of reliable pass-catchers and playmakers will be critical to keeping defenses on their heels.
With other top programs circling, Sanders can’t afford to let a key recruit like Mueller slip away. Securing this commitment would not only strengthen Colorado’s tight end position — it would also send a message that the Buffaloes can keep elite talent in Boulder.