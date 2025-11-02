Brent Brennan Explains Preparations For Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Changes
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their second loss in a row, falling to a 3-6 overall record and 1-5 in Big 12 Conference play. The Arizona Wildcats defeated the Buffaloes, 52-17, making it another blowout loss for Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
The Arizona Wildcats are now 4-4 with the win, earning a 2-3 Big 12 record. After the game, Arizona coach Brent Brennan spoke about the team’s big win against the Colorado Buffaloes. Brennan addressed whether the team prepared for the Colorado Buffaloes to shift quarterbacks, as the Buffs rolled out true freshman Julian Lewis and backup Ryan Stuab behind starter Kaidon Salter.
“I don’t even think we thought of it that way. We kind of spend the week preparing, thinking that we might see at least three of them. And really, for us it was more, much more of a focus on us and how we play,” Brennan said. “Those are their decisions to make, not ours.”
Lewis finished the game going 9-of-17 for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Brennan On Arizona’s Offense Blowing Out Colorado
“I think when we looked at Colorado, we didn’t spend as much time with the Utah film because I just feel like they are a much different team at home, and I just see how well they’ve played over the course of the year, here at Folsom. So we were just focused on us and our program and our process to getting ready to play.”
“Offensively, I thought Noah (Fifita) operated on a really high level, so that was just a lot of fun to see,” Brennan said.
“You see more guys making plays now, which is exciting. I think any time we can be that explosive in the pass game, where we become incredibly hard to defend. You also saw some great runs,” Brennan said. “Tonight, I think in a lot of ways we were firing on all cylinders. In terms of our run and pass game.”
Brennan On Arizona’s Defense Shutting Down Colorado Early
“There was a lot of good stuff in that game, and I thought our defense was lights out, forcing five turnovers and at least one fourth-down stop, which, for us, that’s another takeaway,” Brennan said. “I thought our physicality was outstanding.”
“Any takeaway in a football game is a momentum changer. And then, where it was on the football field position and we followed it up on the next play with a deep ball for a touchdown,” Brennan said.
“Anytime you get positive field position from a turnover, or a big punt return, or just any of that stuff, it definitely changes the game. Shorter fields are better than long fields, so I thought that was great,” Brennan said.
“We’re gonna celebrate the hell out of this. This is gonna be a fun plane ride,” Brennan said. “The joy in that locker room, the hugs, the smiles. How it felt, just fantastic.”
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Milan Puskar Stadium.