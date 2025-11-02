Noah Fifita Puts On MVP-Caliber Performance as Colorado’s Struggles Continue
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered another lopsided loss for the second straight week, and once again, the defense failed to deliver against the Arizona Wildcats.
To make matters worse, coach Deion Sanders cycled through three different quarterbacks (plus Dominiq Ponder) during Saturday's loss. When a team falls 52-17 in that kind of fashion, there’s only so much that can be done.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston had no answers for Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita, who put together one of his best performances of the season — something opponents have consistently done against the Buffaloes' defense lately.
Fifita was the clear MVP, leading the Wildcats to a dominant win in Boulder before watching most of the second half from the sideline as Arizona’s starters were pulled early.
If there’s one takeaway for Colorado, it’s that something has to change — and fast. The Buffaloes can’t afford to keep spiraling the way they have the past two weeks. At this point, their biggest challenge isn’t the opponent — it’s themselves.
Why Noah Fifita’s Performance Earned Him MVP Honors
Fifita played so well against the Buffaloes that he didn’t even need to take a snap in the fourth quarter. He looked like the same confident quarterback from last season, the one who thrived throwing to NFL first-round pick Tetairoa McMillon.
That’s how sharp Fifita was on Saturday night. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, spreading the ball around to four different receivers.
Colorado’s defense never found an answer, and he kept attacking with big plays, including a pair of touchdown throws that went for more than 50 yards.
Fifita took complete control of the game from the start, leading Arizona’s offense with confidence and precision. It was a statement performance and one that easily earned him MVP honors.
How Much Pressure Should Deion Sanders Be Under After Losing To Arizona?
Suffering back-to-back blowout losses is tough to overcome, mainly when Sanders still hasn’t settled on a quarterback. This was already the second time this season he’s used multiple signal-callers in a game.
The one who looked most comfortable? Five-star freshman Julian Lewis. The fact that it took this long for him to get meaningful snaps says a lot, especially given how inconsistent Kaidon Salter has been this year.
Sanders isn’t on the hot seat yet, but the pressure is growing.
One more loss and the Buffaloes are out of bowl contention for the second time in his three seasons, with last year’s bowl appearance largely thanks to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. This team doesn’t have the same star power, but at some point, Sanders’ squad needs to compete.
The last two games haven’t shown that, putting real pressure on him heading into the offseason.
Sanders has brought national attention and energy to Boulder, but now results matter more than the spotlight. If Colorado doesn’t take a clear step forward soon, the outside noise will only grow louder — and next season could be the most important of Sanders’ tenure.