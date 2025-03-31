What Cam Newton Said About Shedeur Sanders, NFL Draft Scouts' Perception
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders’ stock has fluctuated for the past few months and could go anywhere from No. 1 overall to dropping to the bottom of the first round.
While Sanders has met with teams privately, the Colorado quarterback has limited what NFL personnel see in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Sanders did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine or the Big 12 pro day.
Sanders' first event that he is participating in is Colorado's NFL Showcase, which takes place on April 4. The showcase will be televised on NFL Network.
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton spoke on his podcast, “4th&1 with Cam Newton,” about why Sanders is making the right move in limiting what Scouts see.
“When you say, why hasn’t Shedeur Sanders performed, does he have to?” Newton asked.
Whether it is criticism of Sanders’ personality, being called arrogant, or discussing where he is as a player, Sanders has been the center of attention in draft discussions. Newton argues that one bad throwing session could have hurt his draft stock completely.
“Shedeur is in a position where he has more to lose than more to gain,” Newton said. “Look at Will Howard, he’s tryna take somebody’s draft status. Let’s just say if Shedeur had a Will Howard type of combine. Oh man, is he even a first-round pick? That’s how they want to paint it anyway.”
Alternatively, Newton highlights that a great session at the combine could have potentially made him the No. 1 overall pick.
“Let’s look at it on the flip side, where Jaxson Dart, he had an unbelievable combine showcase. If Shedeur did that, I think you get here rather than losing all that,” Newton continued.
By waiting until Colorado’s pro day to throw for NFL scouts, Sanders can control the narrative. He will be sure to demonstrate his strengths to impress the NFL personnel one final time before the draft.
Newton finished his argument by saying where he believes Sanders should be drafted in April.
“Shedeur is definitely a top-five pick.”
Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He ended the season with a completion percentage of 74. Although Sanders’ draft stock fluctuates, it is hard to imagine the Colorado quarterback will fall out of the top ten.
It will be crucial for Sanders to have a strong pro day for Colorado. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke to NFL Personnel around the league to get a sense of where Sanders’ draft stock is ahead of his throwing session.
“We know quarterbacks get pushed up, get over-drafted, but to go in the top three at this point in the minds of many around the league would be pretty rich,” Fowler said. “He’s expected to go in the first round somewhere, pretty high. But not a slam-dunk in the top three, based on the way the teams see him around the league."
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.