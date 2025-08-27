Cam Ward’s NFL Comments On Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders Speaks Volumes
Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have been pegged against each other as rivals since before the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders starred for the Colorado Buffaloes and dad, coach Deion Sanders, while Ward played for the Miami Hurricanes. Each were expected to be first round draft picks, potentially even the No. 1 and No. 2 overall selections.
Of course, it didn't work out that way as Sanders experienced an unprecedented draft fall to the fifth round, when the Cleveland Browns decided to pick him. Ward was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
Ward addressed his relationship with Sanders, now that they are both in the NFL.
Cam Ward Defends Shedeur Sanders
Ward and Sanders have similar football paths as they started at FCS programs before starring in the FBS and now on NFL rosters. Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word and Sanders began at Jackson State.
“I don’t have a rivalry with him,” Ward told Bussin' With The Boys. “That’s my boy ... At the end of the day, this whole process, we thought me and him were going to be one and two the whole time ... Just coming out of college, to the draft, I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the draft as well, even throughout college. He’s been productive where he’s been every time.”
Ward continued to defend Sanders' personality, which has been under attack since anonymous reports emerged that he was "arrogant" towards teams at the NFL Combine.
“He’s always been, you know, just a great person to be around. A lot of stuff out there on him ain’t really the truth, just because they spin it different ways like they spin stuff about me different ways. I’ve always thought he was a productive quarterback. I mean, a lot of people may have their own opinion. I have mine as well," Ward continued.
Ward Predicts Success in Sanders Future, Teases Reunion
While Ward has the keys to start in Tennessee, Sanders has farther to climb up the Cleveland depth chart. The Browns announced veteran Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel is the backup. Sanders made Cleveland's 53-man roster but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named him the emergency third-string quarterback.
“When he gets his chance, you know, to become a starter, I know he’s going to make the most of it,” said Ward.
Sounds like Sanders and Ward have future plans to reunite for the offseason.
“And, you know, I’m ready to get back to work with him, you know, after the season,” Ward continued. “You know, talk some more stuff to him, say some crazy stuff. We’re just going to keep on pushing each other."
Sanders Could Still Be A Great NFL Quarterback
Sanders’ NFL career hasn’t exactly started the way he, or Colorado Buffaloes fans, envisioned. However, Sanders has continued to prove that he can rise to the occasion, exemplified by his excellent two seasons in Boulder.
Sanders Colorado accomplishments are immense. His jersey is retired after Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and No. 1 in quarterback rating.
Sanders wow'd Buffaloes fans as he threw a touchdown pass in 49 straight games, the longest streak in NCAA D1 (FBS and FSC) history, the second longest stream in NCAA history and it would be the third longest streak in NFL history.
There is an optimistic way to look at Sanders' third-string label. While Colorado fans may have to wait a bit to watch him shine on Sunday's... It does give Sanders a chance to fully acclimate to the pros without being thrown into the fire. Learning from a veteran like Flacco has its benefits while competing with Gabriel could sharpen Sanders' skills.