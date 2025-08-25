Best College Football Traditions Ranked: Colorado Buffaloes' Ralphie's Run Underrated?
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to open the 2025 regular season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and anticipation is building at Folsom Field.
This season brings plenty of new features for fans, from upgraded food options to high-tech in-game entertainment, but one thing that won’t change is the program’s deep respect for tradition. And those traditions are earning national recognition.
ESPN recently highlighted some of the best traditions in college football, with reporter Adam Rittenberg naming Colorado’s famous “Ralphie’s Run” among his favorites.
Ralphie's Run
“Live animal mascots aren't as common as they used to be in college football, but Colorado's Ralphie remains an iconic presence before games at Folsom Field,” Rittenberg wrote. “Colorado selected Ralphie as its official mascot in 1966 and the next year, she began running around the field to lead the Buffaloes out of their tunnel.”
The sight of Ralphie charging across the field has grown into one of the most recognizable entrances in all of college football.
“A group of Ralphie handlers make the U-shaped run with the bison, who ends up in a trailer near the visitors locker room,” Rittenberg continued. “There have been six Ralphies, always female bison, which live on a ranch in an undisclosed location.”
As Colorado gets set for its home opener, Ralphie’s charge across Folsom Field stands as proof that no matter what changes, tradition will always be at the heart of Buffaloes football.
What to Watch in Colorado’s Season Opener
The biggest storyline heading into the Buffaloes’ first matchup with the Yellow Jackets is how Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter will perform. It marks the first game under coach Deion Sanders where his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, won’t be under center.
Shedeur left behind an impressive legacy in Boulder.
The wins didn’t always follow, but the former Buffs star turned Cleveland Browns rookie still left his mark in Boulder.
Sanders set single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns and still owns the single-game passing yards record. He’s also the program eader in consecutive games with a touchdown and completion percentage
Now, that spotlight shifts to Salter. He flashed his potential with a strong 2023 season but struggled last year, which ultimately led to his transfer to Colorado.
How he settles into the role at Folsom Field could shape the direction of the Buffaloes’ season, making Saturday night’s opener against Georgia Tech a pivital first test.
Who Has Most to Prove for Colorado This Year?
Surprisingly, it’s not a player — it’s Deion Sanders as he heads into his third season with the program. He has already taken the Buffaloes to new heights, and he’s not on the hotseat, but expectations are higher than ever.
Can he push the team past nine wins? It’s possible, but it won’t be easy without Shedeur Sanders or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
The pressure isn’t about whether Sanders can keep the program moving forward in the competitive Big 12. It’s whether he can win without his biggest stars — and that’s the question both he and the team will need to answer.
Friday night’s opener will be the first true test of this new-look Buffaloes team, and how they perform could set the tone for the entire season.