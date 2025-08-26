Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job
BOULDER — If it wasn't clear already, coach Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback in the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Salter, a dual-threat quarterback who spent the past four seasons at Liberty, beat out Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the starting job and will now lead Colorado's offense in Week 1. The freshman Lewis may still see some playing time on Friday evening, but "Coach Prime" will give Salter the initial nod against a talented Georgia Tech squad.
Dre'lon Miller Praises Kaidon Salter's Leadership
Although he has likely known for a while, sophomore wide receiver Dre'lon Miller didn't lack excitement when asked to share his thoughts on Salter winning the Buffs' starting quarterback job.
"Honestly, he's just a great leader," Miller said Tuesday. "On the field, the way he talks to his receivers and everybody else, he's real blunt as a quarterback. He lets us know like, 'Get open and I'm coming to you on this play.' And that's what I love as a quarterback. I'm honestly excited. I would've been happy with any quarterback he chose out of the room, but now we know, and I'm ready to roll with him. Let's do it."
Miller caught passes from former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders last season, finishing his freshman year with 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Now, the second-year Buff will look to continue building chemistry with another fellow Texan in Salter.
"I feel like I'm overly prepared," Miller said. "I prepared myself for this moment just watching film, going back home with that trust in my technique and my work in the offseason. I'm ready to put it on display Friday and go out there and have a great game."
Faith In Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
While Salter is largely considered more of a dual-threat quarterback compared to Lewis, Miller has been impressed by how both operate in and outside the pocket.
"I feel like Ju has good moves too," Miller said. "He just hasn't had a chance to display it yet as Kaidon has, with this being his first year in college. Honestly, you got a lot of options with Kaidon. He can run it anytime. I feel like it opens up our offense a little bit more, and I'm excited to see what he does on Friday."
Dre'lon Miller Ready For Georgia Tech
The "overly prepared" Miller shared that Georgia Tech has been on his mind since spring ball.
"Since fall camp in the beginning, and even in spring, I've just been watching film on them," Miller said. "They got a whole new team, so it was kind of hard to figure out which players. Our staff does a great job of mixing it up so we can find who's going to be going against us."