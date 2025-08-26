How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to kick off the season on a high note, but they will face a tough competitor.
The Buffaloes are entering the season with quite some roster turnover, but between the new and returning players, Colorado can compete in the Big 12.
How To Watch:
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Betting Odds:
The Colorado Buffaloes are 4.5-point underdogs at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +164, and the total points are 52.5.
Colorado Looking To Pull Of An Upset
The Colorado Buffaloes are ready to kick off the 2025 college football season on a high note. The home opener will be a stripe out, with the hope of getting the crowd into the game right away. Bringing in the energy from the fans will translate to the field, to help Colorado kick off the season with a win.
Sanders officially announced Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter as the Buffaloes' starter.
Salter will have big shoes to fill following former quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was a part of turning the program around.
Before Salter was officially announced as the starter, Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur explained it will be up to Sanders when that decision is announced, but the staff has discussed the topic often behind the scenes.
Colorado’s defense showed tremendous growth in 2024, looking to keep up the success this year. The defense led in the Big 12 in sacks, and while the team lost several players to the NFL and transfer portal, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston believes this year’s unit has the depth that is needed to win.
There is much doubt surrounding Colorado since the team will have a new offense. With a different starting quarterback, as well as running backs and wide receivers, it could take adjustment time. Sanders and the Buffaloes are hoping to pick up the pace quickly and start the season 1-0.
Georgia Tech: Tough Competitor
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had some big wins last season, including against the then No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, and their season opener against the Florida State Seminoles, who opened the year as the No. 10 team. In addition to the big wins, the Yellow Jackets took the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs into overtime.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King will be returning to the team, entering his sixth season playing college football. King is coming off back-to-back seasons with the Yellow Jackets, passing for over 2,000 yards. King is experienced, and the Buffaloes will have to put pressure on him early.
"It's always good to open up the season against somebody that's good, strong, and a talented football team," King said, speaking to the media. "That pushes your team to be the best as well, whether it's through the offseason, fall camp, or even preparing for the first game. That just kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season with what the standard is and how you're supposed to go about your business."
Colorado Vs. Georgia Tech Prediction
It will be a close matchup, but the Colorado Buffaloes will pull off the upset, 27-25, and start the season 1-0.
After Colorado faces Georgia Tech, the Buffaloes will play the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at Folsom Field.
