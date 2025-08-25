Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Georgia Tech senior defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee took some shots at Colorado when speaking to the media.
Clayton Powell-Lee Throws Shade at Colorado
It will be a sell-out crowd in Boulder when Colorado and Georgia Tech take the field to begin each of their 2025 seasons. Powell-Lee said that this is just another game and that a lot of the hype around the Buffaloes has nothing to do with the on-field product.
“Everybody says it’s a different experience, so I’ve experienced some crazy stadiums since being here,” Powell-Lee said. “So just knowing that, not trying to overhype it, honestly. Like, it’s another game.”
Powell-Lee talked about the celebrities that Colorado has brought to games in the past. That will not have an effect on him and his team.
“I know they bring out celebrities, they do all this crazy stuff, but we’re playing football,” Powell-Lee said. “None of them playing, they can hype not up all they want to, but it’s you on the field, not them.”
Colorado has hosted numerous stars across the entertainment, music and sports world such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Kevin Durant, and Rob Gronkowski.
Buffaloes Open As Home Underdogs vs Yellow Jackets
The Colorado Buffaloes are currently four-point underdogs at home against Georgia Tech per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Colorado is coming off of a 9-4 2024 season. Deion Sanders will look to improve to 3-0 in season openers. His overall record with the Buffaloes is 13-12. He'l like for that mark to stay above .500 as long as he's in Boulder.
Colorado will be led by a new starting quarterback that has yet to be named by Coach Deion Sanders. It seems likely it will be veteran transfer Kaidon Salter, but freshman Julian Lewis is also in the mix. Colorado’s starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024 was Shedeur Sanders, who is now in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
Georgia Tech on the other hand is coming off a 7-6 2024 season. The Yellow Jackets are led by Coach Brent Key. Key, like Sanders at Colorado, will be getting his third full season at Georgia Tech underway when the 2025 season begins. Key has a little extra experience because he was the interim coach for Georgia Tech in 2022. His overall record is 18-16.
Despite both Colorado and Georgia Tech having football programs dating back to the 1800's, this will be the first ever football meeting between the two schools.
