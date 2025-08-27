Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announced that their Week One starting quarterback will be Kaidon Salter. The Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
Even though freshman quarterback Julian Lewis won’t be the opening game starter, could Colorado still have a plan to get him on the field?
Will Julian Lewis Get Playing Time?
Julian Lewis is a 6-1, 190 pound quarterback out of Carrollton, Georgia. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Lewis is the highest graded recruit in Coach Deion Sanders’s 2025 recruiting class. Sanders was asked about Lewis at Big 12 media days earlier this summer.
“JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table,” Sanders said.
Sanders spoke more about Lewis to reporters following the announcement that Salter would be the starting quarterback.
"We're praying and we're hoping that you see some JuJu periodically through the game as well," Sanders said. "We would like to get him some reps as well, but the game predicates that."
It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Buffaloes are going to start out with Salter. On3 reporter Pete Nakos doesn’t seem to believe that this rules out Lewis getting playing time at some point.
“Sources have recently told On3 it would not be surprising if Colorado employs some type of platoon situation with Julian Lewis getting a few drives per game,” Nakos said in a social media post.
This would be a bold strategy from Colorado. It could potentially throw the rhythm off from their starter, Salter. If Salter struggles and they believe Lewis is ready, then it could be the play. However, Colorado should not rush Lewis into anything that could hurt his development. Lewis is in line to be their starting quarterback long after Salter is gone.
Kaidon Salter Earns Starting Quarterback Job
Kaidon Salter spent the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames before entering the transfer portal and going to Colorado. Salter is a dual-threat quarterback and will give the Buffaloes offense a completely different look than it had with Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024.
In his time with Liberty from 2021 through 2024, Salter threw for 5,889 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while rushing for another 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Salter's first action as a Colorado Buffalo will be against Georgia Tech as a home underdog. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes are a four-point underdog to the visiting Yellow Jackets. Colorado is are coming off of a 9-4 2024 season while Georgia Tech on the other hand went 7-6 in 2024.
Will "Coach Prime" start off his third season as Buffaloes coach with a big non-conference home win?
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.