Cancer-Survivor Deion Sanders' Hidden Logistics While Coaching Breaks Stigma
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a cancer survivor who is breaking stigmas and reducing shame to open up conversations in the cancer community. After missing several months from coaching, Sanders shook the sports world when he revealed he beat an aggressive form of bladder cancer and had surgery to reveal his bladder in May.
Now, "Coach Prime" is tackling logistics like catheter use so that he can coach his team. Sanders has a unique way of turning vulnerability into strength and quite possibly could be saving lives along the way.
Coach Prime's Hidden Logistics
Coach Prime never considered leaving the Buffaloes, even during his cancer battle. In classic "Prime Time" fashion, he has normalized incontinence with his wit and ever-present candor. That truthfulness has revealed that Sanders' new normal has to be managed within the challenges of coaching. The 58-year-old Sanders has had to adapt his game-day protocols, travel, practices, rest and medical support.
Sanders has a new, smaller neobladder, made from his small intestine, after doctors removed his bladder.
“You gotta make sure you empty the bladder,” Sanders told the Colorado Football Coaches Show. “Sometimes, before the games, I use a catheter, so I can make sure my bladder’s empty so I don’t have to. Because when you feel it, you’ve got to use the bathroom or you start leaking. I’m sorry. But I’m getting explicit. But you start leaking. You gotta take care of it.”
Coach Prime has always forged his own path as a legendary two-sport athlete who excelled in the NFL and MLB. His relentless energy and swagger is still evident as he navigates his recovery process.
There are three more big changes that Sanders has openly embraced publicly:
- Sanders partnered with Depend, which makes an undergarment for people with incontinence.
- Sanders walks at least a mile each day around campus as apart of his rehabilitation.
Sanders has been forthcoming about how illness reshapes a public figure who has a grueling job. He is redefining what strength and masculinity look like, as he continues to break down doors and encourage people - specifically men - that it's important to drop the embarrassment to get regular screenings and seek care.
MORE: 3 Big Fixes for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Ahead of Big 12 Play
MORE: Colorado's Ryan Staub Named Starting Quarterback: Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter Impact
MORE: Deion Sanders To Break Silence on Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Competition
MORE: Houston Cougars' Willie Fritz Reveals Surprising Preparation For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Back Makes Triumphant Return After Heart Surgery
Breaking A Stigma and Embracing Cancer Community
"Prime Time" inspired a generation during his 14 seasons in the NFL and nine seasons in MLB. He is the only athlete to ever play in a Super Bowl (winning twice) and the World Series. His on-field achievements are vast ... As is his off-field impact. The NFL Hall-Of-Famer Sanders has never shied away from speaking his opinions and has become a media magnet with his charisma that has transformed the Colorado brand.
While the Buffaloes' ticket sales, viewership and social media have soared with Coach Prime... His impact reaches far beyond Boulder.
Sanders is bringing bladder cancer into national headlines, and stressing the importance of screenings and early detection. The honesty he gives could very well be saving lives. Certainly, having one of the coolest-ever athletes discuss the brutal aftermath of cancer, gives others encouragement to be open about their struggles.
“It’s amazing that everywhere I go, someone comes up to me and tells me about a family member or friend that has the exact same thing, and ‘Thank you for being vocal about it,’ because they’re dealing with that right now. It’s been at least several people since I’ve come back,” Sanders continued.
The ripple effect of Coach Prime's bravery and candor is already changing the cancer community. Sanders is coaching the Buffaloes but he is also coaching a generation of men (and women) to be proactive about their health without feeling shame.