Deion Sanders Reveals Why He Never Considered Leaving Colorado Buffaloes After Cancer Diagnosis

Leaving the Colorado Buffaloes after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer was never considered, coach Deion Sanders revealed during an emotional press conference Monday. "Coach Prime" confirmed that he's committed to leading the Buffs this season.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

A flurry of false reports and rumors were proven wrong on Monday as coach Deion Sanders confirmed that he never considered leaving the Colorado Buffaloes amid his latest health scare.

After revealing that he was diagnosed and later cured from an aggressive form of bladder cancer, "Coach Prime" said he remains committed to leading the Buffs this upcoming season. Colorado held its first team meeting of the preseason on Sunday ahead of Sanders' third year in Boulder.

"I always thought I was going to coach again," Sanders said. "I never didn't realize I was going to coach again. I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. I never thought like that. I didn't want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I got all this on my plate. I didn't want that."

Sanders had remained quiet about his health issue throughout the summer as he recovered at his home in Texas. At Big 12 media days earlier this month, he kept the focus on his team and insisted that he was doing well. Even his youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, remained in the dark until this week.

Colorado fans now know that "Coach Prime" was diagnosed with bladder cancer in the spring and made the decision to have his bladder removed. While he's still managing issues with his bladder and the challenge of incontinence, Sanders plans on being on the sidelines when Colorado opens its 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next month.

Within the first minute of his press conference, Sanders shut down any rumors of him leaving Colorado.

"I know you're probably thinking something's going to happen today that ain't gonna happen," Sanders said. "I don't know where you get the news from."

"Coach Prime" added that he enjoyed seeing his players and assistant coaches on Sunday after what had been a difficult past few months.

"It was so wonderful seeing the team yesterday. My God, it was so darn wonderful," Sanders said. "They've been calling me, DM'ing me, texting me, they've been staying in contact, but it's another thing to see them and just to see their faces when I'm speaking."

This upcoming season, Sanders will continue to navigate the recovery process and ongoing issues with his bladder. He also hinted that he may have a porta potty on the sidelines to use during games.

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” CU trainer Lauren Askevold said. “You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”

