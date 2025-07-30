Deion Sanders Partners With Perfect Company After Bladder Cancer Announcement
During an emotional press conference, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed he beat an aggressive form of bladder cancer and had surgery to reveal his bladder in May. "Coach Prime" has partnered with a new company and hopes to help take the stigma away of incontinence.
Now cancer-free, Sanders is joining forces with Depend, the underwear brand for incontinence, Depend confirmed to USA Today.
Sanders did not shy away from talking about the reality of his situation, with his wit and humor.
“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.”
Known for his flash, the 57-year-old Sanders really could make a difference in making an embarrassing topic more normalized.
"I'm about to sexy 'em up," Sanders told former NFL teammate Michael Irvin in an interview.
Sanders is also already becoming an advocate to get checked for bladder cancer, saying that the only reason his cancer was discovered is because he went to the doctor for another reason.
"It is real. So if you see a porta-potty on the sideline, it is real. I'm just telling you right now, you're going to see it."
"I know it's a lot of people out there going through what I'm going through and dealing with what I'm dealing with," Sanders continued. "Let's stop being ashamed of it, and let's deal with it. And let's deal with it head-on."
For Depend, the partnership is a no-brainer as Sanders is one of the most marketable people on the planet.
“Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world which makes us proud to partner with, and support, him on this journey," said Depend in a statement.
This season certainly will be different for the Colorado Buffaloes' third-year head coach.
Colorado opened its preseason training camp on Monday ahead of its 2025 campaign. Sanders and the Buffs will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener on Aug. 29.
Despite his health issues, stepping down from his head coaching job at Colorado was never on Sanders' mind. Sanders picked the treatment option that allowed him to return to coaching as soon as possible.
"I always knew I was gonna coach again," Sanders said. "It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again."
"I'm always looking up," Sanders said. "I'm always trying to go get it. I'm trying to be the best Prime for everybody."
Sanders said he lost 25 pounds while dealing with bladder cancer. He's now down about 12 pounds and his ability to keep a good sense of humor while managing issues with his bladder and using the bathroom is admirable.