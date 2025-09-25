Five Recruits Visiting Colorado As Deion Sanders Looks To Flip Commitments
As the Colorado Buffaloes gear up for a tough Big 12 matchup against the BYU Cougars, coach Deion Sanders’ program will also be hosting several recruits this weekend, per Scott Proctor of DNVR Buffs.
Five players are headed to Boulder this weekend, and all of them are currently committed elsewhere. Four of them are three-star prospects, but the spotlight will be on four-star offensive lineman Javeion Cooper from Syracuse.
The players get to see Colorado up close—tour the facilities, meet the coaches, and get a feel for what it would actually be like to be part of the team.
For Sanders and his staff, it’s a chance to share what they’re building and show each recruit where they could fit. Building those connections now could help the recruits remember Colorado when it’s time to make a decision.
With a big game against BYU and top recruits visiting, this weekend could be a big one for the Buffaloes, both on the field and in the recruiting room.
Why Flipping Javeion Cooper Could Be Huge for Deion Sanders
Sanders has already managed to land five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who’s become a star in Boulder. He also brought in five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, giving the Buffaloes a pair of elite recruits to build around.
Adding another offensive lineman like Cooper makes a lot of sense. The best way to set Lewis up for success is by surrounding him with top-tier talent—and Cooper fits that perfectly.
At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Cooper is a mauler and projects as a future right tackle. He’s exactly the kind of player Sanders wants in place when Lewis takes over next season from current starter Kaidon Salter.
If Sanders can flip Cooper, it’s more than just a recruiting win—it’s another step toward building an elite offensive line that could shape Colorado’s program for years to come.
Who Are the Three-Star Prospects Visiting Colorado?
Four three-star recruits are heading to Boulder this weekend. On offense, that group includes running back Lehky Thompkins, currently committed to Louisville, and wide receivers Bryan Hamilton and Brayden Allen, committed to Pittsburgh and Tulane, respectively.
On defense, defensive lineman Kaleb Morris, who’s already committed to Mississippi State, is making the trip too.
Even recruits who already have plans get to see what Sanders is building. For Colorado, it’s a chance to spend time with the players, show off the team, and give them a feel for life in Boulder.
How a BYU Win Could Boost Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Push
The season hasn’t started exactly how the Buffaloes hoped, which makes a win even more important. The Big 12 is getting tougher and more balanced, and Colorado can’t afford to fall behind.
The Cougars have been one of the conference’s most consistent programs under Kalani Sitake. Even teams like Texas Tech have stepped up, boosted by NIL resources, and are now in the mix for a conference title.
Saturday night feels huge for Sanders and his team—especially with so many recruits in town. When prospects are visiting, everything just feels better with a win, and momentum can make all the difference.