Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report For BYU Cougars Game Could Be Difference-Maker
The Colorado Buffaloes are expected to be without several key players in Saturday night's matchup with the BYU Cougars.
In the latest Big 12 Conference player availability report for the game, eight Buffs were listed as out, four are doubtful and 13 are either questionable or probable due to injury. Plus, Colorado will be without a starting defensive tackle for the first half because of a targeting call drawn last week.
BYU, meanwhile, listed only four players as out and another six as probable for the 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff. With this already being one of Colorado's most challenging Big 12 games, BYU's clear health advantage doesn't bode well for coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.
Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report
*Injury statuses as of Thursday evening
OUT
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Safety Terrance Love
- Running Back DeKalon Taylor
- Running Back Simeon Price
- Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
- Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
- Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (First Half Only — Targeting)
DOUBTFUL
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Cornerback Noah King
- Safety TJ Branch
- Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
QUESTIONABLE
- Defensive End Keaten Wade
- Offensive Lineman Cooper Lovelace
- Wide Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.
- Tight End Zach Atkins
- Tight End Charlie Williams
PROBABLE
- Quarterback Kaidon Salter
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Defensive Back Preston Hodge
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Linebacker Martavius French
- Offensive Lineman Mana Taimani
- Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
Colorado Injury Notes
Offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Zy Crisler both left Saturday's game against Wyoming early due to injury, but neither was listed on Colorado's latest injury report. Seaton went down with a hamstring injury, according to On3.
Also on the offensive side, the Buffs will face BYU without productive running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, meaning more will be asked of fellow backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden.
"As far as our backs, we got a couple of key guys banged up," Sanders said Thursday on the Colorado Football Coaches Show. "But we've made necessary changes, which you're gonna like. You're gonna like when you see it. We've done some things that enhances the offense and gives us a little more versatility as well."
Perhaps most concerning, Colorado is banged up at the second cornerback spot with RJ Johnson out and Makari Vickers and Noah King both doubtful. The probable Teon Parks will be asked to step up and stay healthy against the Cougars.
BYU Cougars Injury Report
OUT
- Cornerback Jonathan Kabeya
- Wide Receiver Jojo Phillips
- Running Back Sione Moa
- Linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother
PROBABLE
- Safety Faletau Satuala
- Running Back Enoch Nawahine
- Running Back Logan Payne
- Tight End Ethan Erickson
- Defensive Tackle Justin Kirkland
- Defensive End Kinilau Fonohema
BYU, which beat Colorado in last year's Alamo Bowl, is currently 3-0 after beating Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina. Most notably, the Cougars have yet to allow over 13 points in a game.