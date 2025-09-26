Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report For BYU Cougars Game Could Be Difference-Maker

The Colorado Buffaloes' latest injury report for their Week 5 game against the BYU Cougars remains concerning with running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, cornerback RJ Johnson and defensive end Samuel Okunlola all listed as unavailable.

Jack Carlough

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are expected to be without several key players in Saturday night's matchup with the BYU Cougars.

In the latest Big 12 Conference player availability report for the game, eight Buffs were listed as out, four are doubtful and 13 are either questionable or probable due to injury. Plus, Colorado will be without a starting defensive tackle for the first half because of a targeting call drawn last week.

BYU, meanwhile, listed only four players as out and another six as probable for the 8:15 p.m. MT kickoff. With this already being one of Colorado's most challenging Big 12 games, BYU's clear health advantage doesn't bode well for coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report BYU Cougars Difference Maker DeKalon Taylor Simeon Price RJ Johnson Makari Vickers Big 12 CU
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

*Injury statuses as of Thursday evening

OUT

  • Cornerback RJ Johnson
  • Safety Terrance Love
  • Running Back DeKalon Taylor
  • Running Back Simeon Price
  • Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
  • Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
  • Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas
  • Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
  • Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (First Half Only — Targeting)

DOUBTFUL

  • Cornerback Makari Vickers
  • Cornerback Noah King
  • Safety TJ Branch
  • Cornerback Kyle Carpenter

QUESTIONABLE

  • Defensive End Keaten Wade
  • Offensive Lineman Cooper Lovelace
  • Wide Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.
  • Tight End Zach Atkins
  • Tight End Charlie Williams
Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report BYU Cougars Difference Maker DeKalon Taylor Simeon Price RJ Johnson Makari Vickers Big 12 CU
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PROBABLE

  • Quarterback Kaidon Salter
  • Cornerback Teon Parks
  • Defensive Back Preston Hodge
  • Safety Tawfiq Byard
  • Linebacker Martavius French
  • Offensive Lineman Mana Taimani
  • Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Colorado Injury Notes

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report BYU Cougars Difference Maker DeKalon Taylor Simeon Price RJ Johnson Makari Vickers Big 12 CU
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Zy Crisler both left Saturday's game against Wyoming early due to injury, but neither was listed on Colorado's latest injury report. Seaton went down with a hamstring injury, according to On3.

Also on the offensive side, the Buffs will face BYU without productive running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, meaning more will be asked of fellow backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden.

"As far as our backs, we got a couple of key guys banged up," Sanders said Thursday on the Colorado Football Coaches Show. "But we've made necessary changes, which you're gonna like. You're gonna like when you see it. We've done some things that enhances the offense and gives us a little more versatility as well."

Perhaps most concerning, Colorado is banged up at the second cornerback spot with RJ Johnson out and Makari Vickers and Noah King both doubtful. The probable Teon Parks will be asked to step up and stay healthy against the Cougars.

MORE: BYU vs. Colorado Score Prediction Signals Upset Alert in Boulder

MORE: Randy Moss’ Mentorship Quietly Transforming Colorado’s Receiver Room

MORE: Shilo Sanders Follows in Prime Time’s Footsteps With 49ers Workout

BYU Cougars Injury Report

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report BYU Cougars Difference Maker DeKalon Taylor Simeon Price RJ Johnson Makari Vickers Big 12 CU
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Cornerback Jonathan Kabeya
  • Wide Receiver Jojo Phillips
  • Running Back Sione Moa
  • Linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother

PROBABLE

  • Safety Faletau Satuala
  • Running Back Enoch Nawahine
  • Running Back Logan Payne
  • Tight End Ethan Erickson
  • Defensive Tackle Justin Kirkland
  • Defensive End Kinilau Fonohema

BYU, which beat Colorado in last year's Alamo Bowl, is currently 3-0 after beating Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina. Most notably, the Cougars have yet to allow over 13 points in a game.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football