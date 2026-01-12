Five-Star Running Back Transfer Snubs Colorado

As strong as the Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been, it hasn’t been without its misses. They’ve added talent across the roster, but with more than half of last season’s team turning over, not every target was going to land in Boulder.

Still, Deion Sanders and his staff have done well filling major holes.

The secondary, defensive line, and wide receiver room all took meaningful steps forward this offseason, but running back remains unresolved. On Sunday afternoon, Colorado missed out on former Texas five star CJ Baxter, who committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Baxter visited Colorado earlier in the week, but ultimately chose Kentucky over the Indiana Hoosiers. Even if the Buffaloes were never realistic finalists, getting a visit without a commitment still stings, especially at a position that lacks proven depth.

Realistically, the program being a true frontrunner was always a long shot coming off a 3–9 season. Still, Baxter would have been an ideal fit in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offensive scheme, where versatility and explosive playmaking are critical.

The miss serves as a reminder that Colorado’s rebuild is still unfolding, and roster turnover creates urgency rather than comfort. While the offseason momentum is real, it does not guarantee immediate results once Saturdays arrive.

For the Buffaloes, finding a true difference maker in the backfield remains the next major checkpoint.

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) gestures after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome.

As talented as Baxter is, landing in Boulder was always a long shot. For a player of his caliber, passing up the exposure and style of play offered by the SEC or Big Ten was never going to be easy.

Even so, Baxter’s recruitment showed his market remained stronger than expected despite durability concerns. He missed the 2024 season with a knee injury and returned this year with limited production, finishing with 196 yards on 54 carries while averaging 3.6 yards per attempt.

Physically, Baxter still checked every box.

At his size, he fit the mold of a true three-down back, something the Buffaloes clearly need as they continue to rebuild their run game. From a football standpoint, the fit made sense, but Baxter ultimately chose to play for Kentucky coach Will Stein and the Wildcats.

Colorado could have offered Baxter a clear path to carries and a chance to reset his value immediately. The Buffaloes may not be the flashiest destination, but Boulder would have given him an opportunity to be a focal point from day one.

In the end, Baxter opted for the security and visibility that comes with the SEC over the opportunity waiting in Boulder. It’s another reminder that while Colorado can get elite recruits on campus, winning those battles remains the next step in the program’s rebuild.

Deion Sanders Still Hunting for a Running Back to Boost the Offense

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

With JaQuil Smith and Damian Henderson II as the only additions at running back, Sanders and his staff still have work to do. Landing a big-time back could ease the pressure on quarterback Julian Lewis, and there are still plenty of options on the board.

Two names that make a lot of sense are LSU’s Caden Durham and Kansas State’s Dylan Edwards. Both have shown plenty of explosiveness, and so far, there hasn’t been much buzz about them landing anywhere quickly.

Edwards might be the most logical fit. He not only matches what Marion’s offense needs, but he also has history with the Buffaloes. Finishing his career in Boulder, where it started, could be a win-win for both sides.

With the transfer market still wide open, Sanders has a real opportunity to reshape Colorado’s backfield. Moving quickly on a proven playmaker like Edwards or Durham could give the Buffaloes an edge before other programs make their move.

For Sanders, acting now could turn a position of need into a strength heading into next season.