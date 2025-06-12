Shedeur Sanders' Impressive Final Stats From Cleveland Browns' Open OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns completed their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued to show off his elite accuracy.
Although it's a small sample size, the former Colorado Buffaloes star completed seven of his nine passes during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills on Thursday without throwing a touchdown or interception, according to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker. For comparison, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round draft pick out of Oregon, went 10-for-13 in the limited-contact practice.
Sanders and Gabriel are competing against veteran Joe Flacco and recent trade acquisition Kenny Pickett for Cleveland's starting quarterback job this summer. In the Browns' five open OTA and mandatory minicamp practices, Gabriel threw the most passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, followed by Pickett, Sanders and Flacco.
ESPN Cleveland revealed each quarterback's team drill passing numbers from the five open practices:
Joe Flacco: 18-for-35 (51.4 percent), two touchdowns
Shedeur Sanders: 41-for-53 (77.4 percent), nine touchdowns, one interception
Kenny Pickett: 38-for-63 (60.3 percent), seven touchdowns
Dillon Gabriel: 48-for-83 (57.8 percent), eight touchdowns
Minicamp numbers shouldn't be viewed with much weight, but it was encouraging to see Sanders record the highest completion percentage and throw the most touchdowns out of the four quarterbacks. His lone interception was a deflected pass during a 7-on-7 drill.
Because Sanders was drafted in the fifth round, many view him as the biggest underdog in the starting quarterback competition. He didn't take any first-team reps during open practices, although coach Kevin Stefanski urged the media to avoid looking too deeply into the rep distribution.
"Like I've told you guys, let's not look too much into who's out there when," Stefanski said Wednesday. "We're in installation phase, we're in teaching phase, so not much to look into."
Following the Browns' first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday, Sanders opened up on his goals ahead of next season.
"My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be in every aspect," Sanders told reporters, per the Browns' livestream. "I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. I look at it as a plus. I got time to really be able to have a great understanding."
As Sanders noted, this summer and perhaps his entire rookie year will be focused on development. Few are expecting Sanders to see much playing time — at least early in the season — but the former Buff should see ample opportunities during the preseason. The Browns will battle the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23) in the preseason, with Stefanski likely to give his rookie quarterbacks plenty of looks.