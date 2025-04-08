Cleveland Browns Expected To Pick Travis Hunter In NFL Draft, Per League Insider
For two seasons, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback wore a "D" patch on his jersey that stood for "Dawg." The title, awarded by Colorado coach Deion Sanders, symbolized his relentless mentality on and off the gridiron.
Could the Heisman Trophy winner's NFL future be in front of the Dawg Pound?
On Monday, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter said that he sees Hunter as the Cleveland Browns' "likely" pick with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft in the latest episode of Schefter's podcast.
Schefter noted that Cleveland initially targeted Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the pick. However, those plans have changed as the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, appear set to take Ward.
The Browns then turned their attention to Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter with the pick, according to Schefter. While that's still a possibility, Hunter wowed the franchise during Colorado's "Ain't Hard 2 Find" NFL Showcase and could see time at both receiver and cornerback.
"They saw somebody that can move like nobody else," Schefter said. "I think that going into that day, they viewed him as somebody who they could play at wide receiver, and I think sprinkle in [at] defensive back."
Schefter mentioned that while Cleveland may oblige Hunter's preference to continue his two-way stardom, the franchise prefers him to devote more energy to running routes and catching passes.
"I think they may think of him more as a receiver than a cornerback," Schefter said. "They're going to need him to concentrate."
Schefter isn't the only one to report this possibility, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that belief is growing around the NFL that Hunter is the "favorite" to be selected by Cleveland at No. 2.
The Browns recently rearranged their wide receiver room, including a midseason trade of Amari Cooper, who racked up 150 catches for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two full seasons with the team. Cleveland receiver Jerry Jeudy stepped up as the team's leading pass-catcher in 2024, reeling in 90 grabs for 1,229 yards.
Despite Jeudy's emergence, the Browns were No. 25 in the NFL in points per game. Hunter could light a fuse under the passing attack, though Cleveland's situation under center (given they draft Hunter at No. 2) could be shaky.
Kenny Pickett is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster, though a reunion of free agent Kirk Cousins and coach Kevin Stefanski appears possible. Cleveland may want to avoid showing its hand at quarterback until after the draft.
Hunter's fit on defense appears much more concrete. He would likely share snaps opposite cornerback Denzel Ward, a four-time Pro Bowl selection. Ward has established himself as one of the NFL's most consistent corners, snagging two or more interceptions and 10 or more pass breakups in all seven seasons of his career.
Of course, Hunter's NFL draft destination could change in a blink. With over two weeks until he'll hear his name called in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Schefter and others believe the Browns have their eye on the two-way star but could change priorities as they already have this cycle.
"There's a lot of reasons why we could see him going No. 2," Schefter said. "But it is kind of interesting that I feel like it's shifted from the quarterback to Abdul Carter to Travis Hunter today, and who knows if and when it'll shift again before the draft."