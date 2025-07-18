Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Has Won Fans Over: What About Kevin Stefanski?
Since arriving in Ohio, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already captured the attention of Browns fans with his off-field presence and community involvement.
But as the team reports for training camp, former NFL safety Tyvis Powell says the former Colorado Buffaloes' legendary quarterback will need to prove more than popularity if he hopes to take control of the quarterback room in Cleveland.
This week marks a critical turning point for Sanders, who enters his first NFL training camp facing steep competition. The Browns brought in multiple quarterbacks during the offseason, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as well as former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was selected 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Powell offered measured praise for Sanders' growing reputation in the city, while also highlighting the uphill climb ahead.
"I think he's doing a really good job off the field with all the stuff that he's doing in the community," Powell said. "Because what it does is it's got the fan base wanting him. Like, I want that guy to be the starting quarterback."
Sanders has already become something of a local hero in Cleveland, from regular visits to schools and youth football camps, to hosting community-based events, and even handing out KFC meals as part of a city-wide challenge launched by his father, Deion Sanders.
That visibility has helped him become one of the most talked-about rookies on the Browns’ roster. Social media has also been filled with highlights of Sanders working out, training, and putting in the work ahead of camp.
"He's showing you I'm putting in that work," Powell said. "And as a fan, we love to see that."
Still, Powell was clear that the real test begins now. With rookies and quarterbacks reporting to camp today, Sanders will be tasked with mastering the playbook, leading the offense, and earning the trust of a coaching staff navigating a crowded quarterback room.
Powell pointedly reminded fans that Sanders is not the only rookie vying for the starting job.
"You think Dillon Gabriel is just sitting on his hands?" Powell said.
Powell emphasized that consistency is what will separate Sanders from the rest of the quarterbacks.
"For Shedeur, the number one thing you're chasing is consistency," Powell explained. "That's the only thing he can do is go out there and consistently put good tape out there. He's consistently going to the right places, he's consistently making the right adjustments, he's consistently putting the ball in the right place."
While Sanders hasn’t yet taken reps with the starters, which some attribute to his limited familiarity with the playbook, reports from rookie minicamp and OTAs suggest he's been the most consistent passer thus far.
"Obviously, the preseason is going to be big for him as long as he can pick up the playbook and make those plays," Powell said. "He's won the locker room over. He's just gotta consistently keep showing those coaches that I've got the playbook down."
While the Browns haven't alluded to a starting quarterback, the preseason is fast approaching, which means Sanders will have to make the most of every rep during camp.
From here on out, Sanders' path to the playing field will depend less on buzz and more on gridiron execution.