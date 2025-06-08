Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Over-Hyped By Media At OTAs?

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed at organized team activities (OTAs) in Berea, Ohio. However, is the unprecedented media coverage that often hypes Sanders as the potential starting quarterback doing damage to Sanders' NFL career?

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sanders and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel are competing with veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting role. 40-year-old Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, certainly has the experience edge over all the quarterbacks but the competition is wide open.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns have used 40 different starting quarterbacks since returning to Cleveland in 1999 and are in desperate need of some stability at the position. Both Sanders and Gabriel have the potential to be the Browns' long term answer but media reports hype the former Colorado Buffaloes star off the charts.

Through rookie minicamp and Cleveland's OTAs, some reporters make it seem like Sanders is the next Tom Brady. Of course, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur could quite possibly have an incredible NFL career but are the expectations too high for someone who has yet to take one snap in the NFL?

"I don't mean to disparage anyone. I just really believe in what I said, that the media are doing him a disservice by over-inflating where he's at right now," said radio personality Tony Gross on ESPN Cleveland. "He's a developmental quarterback, just like Dillon Gabriel is. He's not a franchise quarterback. And I think the Browns recognize that and are, you know, taking their time and teaching them the way of their offense."

"Over-inflating expectations are just not good. I think it's fine to like him and to hope for him to be the guy. And to get excited when you see him, I just take offense to the reporting that he's clearly going to be the number one starter or he's clearly the top backup when he clearly is not," Grossi continued.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sander
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a solid point about bringing some reality to the unique scenario Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself in with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season.

It's possible the Cleveland Browns will trade one of the four quarterbacks before NFL Training Camp begins this July.

One of the challenges of four quarterbacks is limited reps. If Cleveland wants to give a real chance to one of the rookies to develop this offseason, it may look to trade or cut one of its veterans in Pickett or Flacco.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett chats with wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during an NFL practice at the Clevelan
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett chats with wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel in the third round. It was not the Browns' plan to select two quarterbacks in the draft, but when former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sanders had slid all the way to the fifth round, Cleveland felt it had to jump on the opportunity.

"We live by our board. We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position. We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft. Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot," Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said. "Our expectation is for him to come in here and work and compete. Nothing's been promised. Nothing will be given."

Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.

NFL preseason begins for the Browns on the road vs. the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. It'll be first look at Clevelands' quarterbacks in NFL action in Browns uniforms.

