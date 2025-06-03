Deion Sanders 'Not A Liar' After Defending Son, Sheduer Sanders From NFL Attacks
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the "lies" of the pre-NFL Draft attacks directed toward his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. In response, First Take's Stephen A. Smith is defending "Coach Prime" against anyone who calls him a liar.
"Let's get personal. You know Deion Sanders enough. Has anybody ever been in a position to say that Deion Sanders was a liar? Never. We've all talked about him for years. Have you run across anybody that said Deion Sanders said one thing to your face and and says something else behind your back. That's not who that man is," Smith said.
"When he comes out and he says something about his son, there is no question he has spoken to his son. There is no question that Deion Sanders prepped his son for those interviews.... (Shedeur) threw for over 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, completing 74 percent of his passes. So we knew he could play. Five quarterbacks were taken ahead of him... Deion, as I told y'all, was devastated," Smith continued.
The quarterbacks that were drafted before Shedeur are Cam Ward (Tenneesee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns.)
Shedeur was once a projected first round pick but fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft tumble was unprecedented and painful for his NFL legend dad to witness. NFL rumors suggest Shedeur's draft fall was more about his dad Deion than anything - concerns about Deion's influence or a potentially him replacing an NFL coach.
One of the most glaring reports before the NFL Draft was that Shedeur came unprepared to a meeting with the New York Giants and coach Brian Daboll, who ended up drafting former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round.
"It hurt," Deion Sanders told former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel on his "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast on Friday.. "But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed... That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren't gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them."
"When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different (offensive) coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled-up every time we brought somebody new in, and you're gonna tell me he was unprepared?" Deion Sanders said. "You're gonna tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he's a professional. He's gonna go into a meeting with headphones on? Y'all, come on now."
In Cleveland, Shedeur's actions with the team and the media have been professional. Under constant scrutiny, Shedeur seems prepared for the NFL attention while battling for a starting Browns role with Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. He and the team are participating in organized team activities (OTAs) from June 3-5.
Smith brought up a point about the bigger picture when it comes to NFL rumors, reporting and meetings.
"For these kind of things to stain him on a personal level, to me, it just shows why so many athletes should be turned off by the process. Why go through interviews and things of that nature if you're not going to tell the truth about me?" said Smith.
So perhaps, a warning sign to the next big named quarterback entering the NFL? Arch Manning comes to mind