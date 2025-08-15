Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Receives Passionate Reception From Eagles Fans In Philadelphia
The Cleveland Browns traveled to Philadelphia this week for a pair of joint practices with the Eagles ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 preseason game.
With all eyes on Browns' rookie passer, Shedeur Sanders, following a strong NFL debut last Friday against the Carolina Panthers, the latest reports indicate that Sanders will be held out of competition this Saturday due to an oblique strain.
The former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback was also sidelined for the team portions of Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski called the issue “day-to-day,” leaving open the possibility of a return before the preseason wraps.
Stealing the Show
Despite a lack of on-field play, the former Buff still managed to be one of the biggest highlights at practice.
In a video posted to social media by Brown's reporter, Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders walks onto the practice field to a thundering wave of cheers.
Fans shouted his name, held out Eagles gear hoping for an autograph, and reached toward him in hopes of a quick dap. Sanders obliged, quickly dapping them up as he passed through with a smile.
In another clip, shared by Philadelphia's ABC 6 sports anchor, Jason Dumas, Eagles fans can be heard erupting again as Sanders passed, this time, with his helmet and pads in hand and a focused expression on his face.
Still, the rookie couldn't help but briefly acknowledge the love. Sanders casually glanced over and threw a head nod as he continued. The subtle acknowledgment only seemed to amplify the excitement from young fans.
For a city known for fiercely backing its own, the warm reception for an opposing rookie quarterback was striking.
Fan Base Without Borders
The reaction in Philadelphia highlights something profound about the rookie's fame; his appeal now stretches far beyond the Boulder and Cleveland fan bases.
Just a week ago in Charlotte, Panthers fans flashed "The Shedeur” gesture in celebration after his first NFL touchdown pass.
Now, in a city notorious for making life hard on opposing players, Sanders was greeted like a hometown hero.
Roster Cuts Loom
While Eagles fans won't get to see Sanders in action, the appreciation from the City of Brotherly Love will still likely increase the rookie's confidence going into the final week of preseason, where things are bound to get interesting.
With five active quarterbacks on the current roster, it's almost certain that at least one but perhaps even two quarterbacks may depart before the Brown's are forced to turn in their final 53-man roster.
Which means all questions about who will stay and who will go, as well as the pecking order, should all gain clarity in the coming two weeks.
Too Valuable to Lose
However, despite Sanders' fifth-round draft status, it’s still hard to imagine Cleveland would risk putting Sanders on the practice squad. His combination of potential and marketability makes him too valuable to treat as an ordinary developmental prospect.
For now, Sanders remains one of the most talked-about rookies in the league — not just for his on-field talent, but for the way he can turn a routine walk onto the practice field into a viral moment of shared excitement.
Philadelphia was the latest city to prove that, and it likely won’t be the last.