Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders More Talented Than Dillon Gabriel Says NFL Receiver
Is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders more talented than fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel? As Sanders, Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco battle for the starting role in one of the most interesting NFL offseason storylines, a former NFL receiver weighs in on the Colorado Buffaloes star in his rookie season.
Despite the Browns drafting Gabriel two rounds ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts believes Sanders "is way better" than Gabriel in terms of talent. He also weighed in on the competition, saying the Browns should focus on the competition between the two rookies and not veterans Pickett or Flacco.
"Let them battle it out, choose one and ride with them and see what they can do." Shorts said of the rookies on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. "And I'm not big on switching quarterbacks... I hate that. Let the rookie battle all 17 games; if he's healthy, battle all 17 games. Let him develop. Let him get better."
"To me, talent-wise like you mentioned, Shedeur is way better than Dillon," Shorts continued. "Dillon wasn't on anybody's list. Let's call a spade of spade. Nobody was thinking about Dillon Gabriel being drafted in the first three rounds. Nobody. Wasn't on anybody's list. Nobody was talking about him on TV at all. Come on, let's be real here."
Shorts is a Cleveland native and six-year NFL veteran. He has been vocal about the Browns and general manager Andrew Berry, questioning the reasoning for drafted Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders' NFL Draft slide to the fifth round was unprecedented as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders was once a projected first round pick.
Since arriving in Cleveland, Sanders has impressed with his team-first mentality and work ethic. He has a huge opportunity in front of him. NFL training camp is rapidly approaching, which will be important for Sanders to climb the depth chart. Rookies report to Browns training camp on July 18 and veterans report on July 22. Cleveland's first practice available to fans begins on July 25.
Sanders finished with impressive numbers during five open practices this offseason, going 41-for-53 (77.4 percent) with nine touchdowns and one interception per ESPN Cleveland.
Notably, Sanders was the only quarterback to not receive any first-team reps during offseason workouts. If he can win the starting job is one of the hottest contested topics, with conflicting reports aplenty. Good news is, Cleveland will have to sort through the crowded quarterback soon as their first preseason game is on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
It will be fans' first chance to see the two rookies perform in live NFL action.
Sanders is used to the pressure and media attention during his two excellent seasons at Colorado. Sanders finished his Buffaloes career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1 percent) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.
Buffaloes fans are eager to see if Sanders can rise to the top and earn the starting quarterback role as a rookie.
On the other hand, Gabriel also dominated for the Oregon Ducks last season in his final year of college. Due to his 5-foot-11 height, Gabriel has been doubted for much of his football career but continues to exceed expectations.
Playing for the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners and then at Oregon, Gabriel made NCAA history, ending his collegiate career as the FBS all-time leader in career touchdowns (189) and starts (63).
In his only year at Oregon, Gabriel finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist after going 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions along with seven rushing scores. He also led the Ducks to a 12-0 regular season and a win in the Big Ten Championship.