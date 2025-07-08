Shedeur Sanders' Intense Midnight Training Video As Cleveland Browns Training Camp Looms
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is doing all the summer work necessary to be ready for the start of his first NFL training camp later this month.
On Monday, the former Colorado Buffaloes star posted an Instagram video of himself going for a run just past midnight in Dallas, Texas. A car trailed behind Sanders to illuminate the dark country road, which was assumedly near his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders' Texas home.
With rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp all in the rearview mirror, Shedeur will soon return to Berea, Ohio, for the Browns' 2025 preseason training camp. Cleveland rookies, including Sanders and fellow quarterback Dillon Gabriel, will report to camp on July 18 ahead of the Browns' first official practice on July 25.
Also on Monday, content creator GUCCE posted a video of Sanders throwing in his Browns practice jersey and helmet at his father's Texas estate. "Coach Prime" is currently recovering from an undisclosed health issue but is slated to attend Big 12 media days this week in nearby Frisco, Texas.
The younger Sanders spent his final two college seasons with the Buffs, setting over 100 school records and earning the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. A former projected first-round pick, Sanders unexpectedly slid to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft before hearing his name called at No. 144 overall. He's now competing with Gabriel, a third-round draft pick out of Oregon, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the Browns' starting quarterback job.
Sanders seemingly made a strong first impression on Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski during the Browns' offseason practices earlier this summer. His work ethic, in particular, may give Sanders a fighting chance at seeing playing time this upcoming season.
"He's a very, very hard worker," Stefanski said of Sanders on the "Cleveland Browns Daily" podcast. "He has fun when he's in the building. I'm enjoying watching him progress with every single meeting, with every single rep he's doing a great job. As a young player — I don't care what position you're playing — you're going to run a play or you're going to get something wrong. That's so valuable because then you get to correct it and get it right the next time."
While many expect either Pickett or Flacco to begin the regular season as Cleveland's starting quarterback, Sanders and Gabriel both have an opportunity to boost their stock during training camp and in the Browns' three preseason games. The outside expectation is for Sanders and Gabriel to receive ample playing time in the preseason, with Stefanski likely looking to learn more about his two rookie quarterbacks.
Sanders and the Browns will battle the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23) in the preseason.