Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders' Roster Spot In Jeopardy?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be joined by yet another quarterback in the Browns quarterback room. It was announced that the Browns had signed quarterback Tyler Huntley following Day 10 of training camp. How does this affect the former Colorado Buffaloes star as the season approaches?
Tyler Huntley Signs With Cleveland Browns
Tyler Huntley is now a Cleveland Brown per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Huntley now joins a quarterback room with Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson remains on the Browns roster but is still out due to his torn achilles suffered last season.
The Browns quarterback room has suffered multiple injuries during training camp and they desperately need another arm as their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 8 approaches. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are each battling hamstring injuries and Shedeur Sanders has been dealing with a sore shoulder.
Tyler Huntley has bounced around in his NFL career since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Huntley played in Baltimore form 2020 through 2023 before being signed by the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2024 season. Huntley never saw the playing field with the Browns and was released before the season.
Later in the 2024 season, he was signed by the Miami Dolphins and ended up playing in five games.
For his career Huntley has started 14 games and has a 5-9 record with 2,786 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has another 644 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the ground.
More Competition for Shedeur Sanders
It won't be easy for Shedeur Sanders to make the Browns 53-man roster when Week One kicks off. Signs are pointing towards Joe Flacco getting the starting nod. That leaves Gabriel, Sanders, Pickett, and now Huntley fighting for the remaining 2-3 spots on the gameday roster.
The Browns could very well end up keeping four quarterbacks on their roster this season, but that would likely require one to be cut and placed on the practice squad. Before that player could be placed on the practice squad, they would have to clear a 24-hour waiver period where all other 31 NFL teams would get a chance to claim them for their active roster.
The Browns quarterback depth chart currently is listed as followed.
1. Joe Flacco
2. Kenny Pickett
3. Dillon Gabriel
4. Shedeur Sanders
Shortly after the Huntley signing, it was announced that Huntley would be making the trip to Charlotte for the Browns preseason opener and playing per Mark Kay Cabot. It is unclear exactly which Browns quarterbacks will be unavailable to play in the game. The Browns quarterback dilemma just got even more enticing.
