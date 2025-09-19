College Football Analyst Predicts Colorado Buffaloes' Fate
After starting the season 1-2, going 0-1 in Big 12 conference play, the Colorado Buffaloes will have a lot to overcome for the remainder of the season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are entering their final non-conference game, and a win is crucial.
While a 1-2 record is not impossible to come back from, it will require quick adjustments, as the team cannot afford to lose many more games to stay bowl eligible. Following week three of the season, college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on "The Matt Barrie Show" and was asked what Colorado’s future is.
How Finebaum Predicts Colorado’s Future
Finebaum kept his description honest while emphasizing that he does root for Sanders as a person, noting everything the Colorado coach has overcome this past year.
“It’s certainly, in the short term, pretty bleak,” Finebaum answered. “It was sad to watch that the other night. I think what Deion has overcome, I think everybody in the country pulls for him. But they’re not going to be a factor the rest of the season. And I just don’t know how Deion, battling everything else he’s been battling, will be able to battle that.”
Finebaum is referencing Sanders’ battle with bladder cancer, which kept him away from the team for quite some time in the offseason. Fortunately, Sanders overcame that battle, as he announced in July.
“Because he’s so used to the spotlight and there’s never been anybody better with the bright lights on. But, when you lose a couple of games like this, and you’re treading water, you’re not going to garner a lot of attention the rest of the way,” Finebaum continued.
Offensive Struggles Continue
When looking at the two losses that the Buffaloes have suffered this season, there are common factors. One is that the offense is not gaining enough momentum in games to drive down the field and score.
In the team’s first loss, Colorado did put up 20 points, but Georgia Tech gave up multiple turnovers in the first quarter that the Buffaloes' offense did not capitalize on.
In the second loss, Colorado scored just 14 points, with both touchdowns coming in the second quarter. It was Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub’s first start with the team after leading Colorado to a win in week 2. After the offense struggled again against the Houston Cougars, Colorado is expected to go back to the team’s original week 1 starter, quarterback Kaidon Salter.
Roster Turnover Still An Issue For Colorado?
The Colorado Buffaloes lost several players from the 2024 roster. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and three other wide receivers moved on to the NFL. In addition to Hunter, the team lost several players on the defensive side of the ball, including last year’s leading tackler Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.
The challenge is not just replacing the players lost, but getting the current roster on the same page and building chemistry together. That is one of the challenges with rotating quarterbacks, as the team has had to have three different players under center.
Switching back to Salter, who won the quarterback competition over the summer, could help with that. Salter can provide consistency, but only time will tell if Sanders continues to rotate the quarterbacks.
Despite it only being week 4, the matchup against Wyoming could be considered a must-win for Colorado. Falling to 1-3 with only conference opponents remaining is a tough battle. A 2-2 can keep the hope alive and help shift the momentum.
Colorado and Wyoming will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:15 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.