Why Quarterback Kaidon Salter Is Who Colorado Needs Right Now
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on Wyoming Saturday night, and coach Deion Sanders will be making another change at quarterback.
This time, it’ll be a familiar face in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who started the first two games of the season before being benched against Houston in favor of redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub.
Staub struggled against the Cougars as the offense couldn’t find any rhythm, a sharp contrast from how he looked just a week earlier against Delaware. Salter has had his own hurdles, but now he gets another shot to prove himself.
He was shaky in his first start against Georgia Tech and played through an undisclosed illness during the Delaware game. While he never missed time, it’s fair to wonder how much that slowed him down.
Now Salter is back under center with a chance to steady the Buffaloes’ offense and show he can be the guy moving forward.
Why Deion Sanders Is Right to Turn Back to Kaidon Salter
In many ways, Salter probably shouldn’t have been benched for Staub. His first two weeks weren’t flawless, and the offense had its struggles—especially against the Yellow Jackets—but he’s still the most experienced quarterback on the team.
Going back to him was the right call if Sanders wants to salvage the season.
In 2023, Salter threw 32 touchdowns with only six picks. He’s the guy who knows the offense best and can give Colorado its best shot at staying in the Big 12 title race.
Is it a tall order? Absolutely, but if the Buffaloes want to turn things around, Salter’s the one to do it.
Why Starting Kaidon Salter Gives Colorado Its Best Chance to Win
Salter is easily the most experienced quarterback in the room, especially with both Staub and five-star freshman Julian Lewis still adjusting to the college game. He has plenty of upside, but he’s a true freshman, and throwing him straight into Big 12 play could hurt his development more than help it.
It wouldn’t be fair to throw Lewis out there just yet, and while Staub has shown flashes, he still needs time to grow after looking overwhelmed against Houston. Salter’s different—he’s already won big games at Liberty and has a couple of years of starting experience under his belt.
If Colorado wants steady play at quarterback and any shot at making noise in the Big 12, Salter is the guy who gives them the best chance.
Why Deion Sanders’ Quarterback Decision Could Spark the Buffaloes
One big reason Colorado’s offense has struggled through the first three games is all the shuffling at quarterback. Sanders has already used three different guys, with both Salter and Staub getting starts and bringing very different styles to the field.
Salter’s dual-threat ability gives Colorado a real shot to finally get into a groove and build some momentum as the season goes on. If he can just play his game and stick to what he does best, he’s got the tools to really change things for this offense.
For a team that’s been searching for stability, rolling with Salter might be exactly what the Buffs need to find their identity and make some noise in Big 12 play.