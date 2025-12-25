The Colorado-Born Star Deion Sanders Should Pursue In Transfer Portal

With transfer portal season running them dry, there's no place for the Colorado Buffaloes to go like home.

They could have their eyes on Northern Colorado Bears safety Cam Chapa, who has been in the portal since early December. The native of Aurora, Colorado, is a two-time Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) All-American who tackles in his sleep.

To address a back line that's lost key pieces in safeties Tawfiq Byard and John Slaughter over the past week, coach Deion Sanders may make an in-state splash. Chapa would instantly compete for a starting job and jolt a reeling Buffs secondary into the future.

Buffs Community Endorses Northern Colorado's Cam Chapa

Over two seasons in Greeley, Chapa became one of the most productive all-around defenders in the FCS. He has totaled 171 tackles, tallied eight interceptions, broken up 12 passes and forced two fumbles through 23 games, standing out from the jump and consistently wreaking havoc.

Chapa recorded double-digit tackles in six contests and eight or more on 12 occasions. He only missed eight tackles and was just the second player in Northern Colorado history to log back-to-back seasons with four or more interceptions.

Now a rising junior, Chapa was a Freshman All-American Defensive Team selection in 2024 before earning First Team All-Big Sky honors with a conference-leading 63 solo tackles this past fall. FCS Football Central also named him a Second Team All-American.

His stellar play has continued against FBS competition. Across two matchups with the Colorado State Rams, he's made 20 stops and intercepted a pass last September.

At Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Chapa was named All-Conference on the gridiron three times while playing three different sports. He also crossed paths with former Colorado defensive end Arden Walker, who attended nearby Cherry Creek.

The three-year Buff known for social media recruiting co-signed Chapa's abilities on Monday.

Many Colorado fans have highlighted his talent in recent days, even catching the attention of his father, Domonic. He commented that if Chapa elects Boulder, he'd have full parental support.

In-State Recruiting Key To Buffs' Bounce-Back?

If the Buffaloes land Chapa, he'd join a safety room that already hosts an in-state product. Ben Finneseth will return for a graduate season after starting six games in 2025, during which he collected 17 tackles and a forced fumble that he recovered.

Particularly on defense, more in-state recruiting could be a valuable tool. The transfer portal has depleted several position groups, such as defensive line and cornerback, so adding one would be a key step in the right direction.

Sanders has largely overlooked the Centennial State when bringing in transfers, but a player of Chapa's caliber should be pursued regardless of origin. While there will likely be an understandable drop due to the jump from FCS to Power Four competition, even two-thirds of the production he had with the Bears would make him a star in black and gold.

He's sure to get a healthy dose of Power Four interest, but Colorado's need for a ball-hawking safety plus family ties could equal a marquee addition at safety. Chapa has two seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt.