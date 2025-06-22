Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Season Opponent Preview: Houston Cougars
Although they may not be a legitimate Big 12 Conference title contender just yet, the Houston Cougars shouldn't be slept on entering the 2025 college football season.
Coach Willie Fritz's Cougars showed flashes of greatness last season, particularly on defense, and could shock some opposing teams if their offense takes the next step forward. The Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, will find out if Houston is indeed improved on Sept. 12 when they battle the Cougars for the first time since winning the 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl.
Ahead of Colorado's Week 3 trip to TDECU Stadium, get to know the 2025 Houston Cougars:
Houston Cougars 2024 Season In Review
Despite moving on from former coach Dana Holgorsen, it was the same 4-8 finish for the Cougars in 2024. Houston hit a low point in September following back-to-back shutout losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones, but rebounded with wins over the TCU Horned Frogs, Utah Utes and Kansas State Wildcats.
The Cougars' woes can be traced to the offensive side of the ball. With quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss each throwing for four touchdowns and eight interceptions, Fritz's offense averaged only 14 points per game (133rd nationally). Wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. and running back Re'Shaun Sanford II each totaled over 400 yards while linebacker Michael Batton led the defense with 94 total tackles, including eight for a loss. Safety A.J. Haulcy, who's now at LSU, was also a bright spot with five interceptions.
Houston Cougars Offensive Preview
Hope was restored to Houston's offense when former Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman announced his transfer to Houston in December. The former five-star never played in more than six games during his three seasons with the Aggies but still had some success in the SEC, finishing his time in College Station with 2,694 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Five of those picks came this past season, however.
"Coming in here (Houston) and not being a big rah-rah guy, I felt like I had to come in here and earn my respect," Weigman said during spring camp, per GoCoogs.com. "Whether that be in the weight room, just day in and day out on how I go about my business in the building, and just be able to get their trust and their respect to be like, 'Oh, he comes in and works hard every day.' So now I'm able to be that guy who's able to push people and motivate people into playing better."
Weigman will look to kickstart Houston's offense alongside Johnson, Sanford and other competent returners. Expectations are also high for tight end Tanner Koziol (Ball State transfer) and wide receiver Amare Thomas (UAB transfer).
Houston Cougars Defensive Preview
Things could've been a lot worse for Houston last year if it weren't for its solid defense, which allowed 22.9 points per game (40th nationally).
While losing Haulcy to the transfer portal stings, the Cougars have some strong pieces coming back in linebackers Brandon Mack II and Jalen Garner, defensive tackle Carlos Allen and others. They'll be joined by several strong transfer portal pickups, including EDGE Eddie Walls III (FIU), cornerback Zelmar Vedder (Sacramento State) and safety Jordan Allen (LSU).
Austin Armstrong was named Houston's new defensive coordinator in December after two years at Florida in the same position.